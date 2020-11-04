As this Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11 rolls around, I’m reminded that although there’s a lot of lovely talk on the media and by a variety of civilians on the street in support of our veterans from all branches of service, for much of our population those emotions are not only short-lived, but much of the professed admiration is nothing but BS. Heck, when high-placed politicos express fear and distrust for returning veterans, you know something is out of kilter.
Be that as it may, some things will never change. That said, one situation that needs to change is the fact 22-24 veterans commit suicide every day. Does anyone want to hazard a guess why? I can tell you in one word: indifference. And that’s from the system. From those in high-ranking administrative positions charged with overseeing the system charged with maintaining veterans’ health, both physical and mental, and from those profit-motivated civilian contractors charged with maintaining VA medical clinics and hospitals that those same government administrators have sublet their responsibility to.
But let’s back up a bit. Why emphasize the mental aspect? Let me explain. Physical wounds are hard to ignore when the wheelchairs are right in front of you, but the invisible mental wounds, like the eventual terminal effects of Agent Orange exposure, are not as visible and or are easier to ignore – or deny. Our government is good at that.
Imagine, if you will, being drafted into the military and trained to ignore every rule of the existing Judeo-Christian beliefs you were raised with and, if so ordered, perhaps even against your will, being forced to travel thousands of miles from your home and family to kill people you’ve never met. You’d have to be Stone-Age-stupid to not understand the conflict that situation could cause in the psyche of a godfearing, responsible person. It’s a conflict some people are incapable of resolving.
Or conversely, with the new volunteer military, volunteering for a chance to serve your country and earn a college education, but yet ultimately enduring the same or similar results. Doesn’t matter if you’re an Army assaulter in Afghanistan or an Air Force drone pilot based in Little Rock, Ark. During the war in Vietnam, the jailers of American bomber pilot POWs would take prisoners out after an air raid and show them, up close and very personally, the carnage the bombs had inflicted, especially if youngsters were numbered among the dead. This was based on the theory that aircraft pilots, especially bomber personnel, are visually and emotionally removed from the casualties they inflict.
Once you truly understand what you have destroyed, if you are the least bit simpatico to humanity, it will affect you. If John McCain were still alive, you could ask him.
It is what it is. Always has been. A problem arises when the velvet-covered fist controlling our government believes these veterans our military trained for war are too expensive to maintain during peace. I can imagine these high rollers are also concerned that returning, battle-hardened vets just might just be disillusioned from the lies and BS they’ve been fed and be capable of turning their particular skill set on the pretenders who have usurped our democratic process, stolen our government, and on those corrupt politicos and others who enable or run our huge military-industrial complex.
I don’t doubt that there are those in our government who consider combat-experienced veterans to be a threat to the planned future Socialist Order planned by the “progressive” Democrats of America. Enter then Veterans Affairs and its minions, the civilian administrators and those civilian contractors who manage the clinics and medical facilities.
Couple that intentional neglect with something seriously rewired or short-circuited in a confused and tired brain and these vets have a major problem, all caused by their military service. I’m not claiming I’m even remotely qualified to diagnose it, but we all know the numbers prove it exists, yet the funding to help the afflicted veterans seems to be in perpetually short supply. Our government probably spends more on providing free haircuts for our senators and congressmen or on jet fuel and brunches for “good will” trips than is allocated to the VA for medical services to vets, especially for those with mental problems.
If our former military, and especially if the combat veterans are, as a group, so threatening to our own country, why are most of the “militias” our news media are concerned with composed, not of disenfranchised veterans in the main, but primarily of frustrated civilians and criminals, and fueled by those who, again, stand to profit by the lawless, anarchistic actions of the few? Something to think about.
As Thomas Pynchon said in “ Gravity’s Rainbow,” “If they can get you to ask the wrong questions, they don’t have to worry about the answers.” There are entire departments inside our government devoted to just that concept.
This is, in a somewhat convoluted way, my way of supporting my fellow combat veterans. And, in a round-about manner, paying homage to all of our veterans. Still, regardless of service, if you haven’t been there, in actual combat, don’t pretend to understand what it’s like. You can read all the books and even see every war movie made, but it’s like childbirth. There’s not a male alive who can authentically relate to the experience, regardless of gender proclivities, yet we still seem to have a million or two male experts mouthing off about it.
If I were a drinking man (I quit that in 1988, just so you know), I’d raise a glass to those bravos who still stand and contribute to the common weal. God bless you! As it is, I’ll just sign off with, man or woman veteran, I love you guys. And please, if you feel like you’re being overwhelmed by situations beyond your control, get help. Dial the VA hotline and talk to them.
Eventually we’ll get this problem solved. Not because we can, but because we must.
