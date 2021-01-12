After being down double digits in the third quarter, the Cody girls basketball team rallied to defeat Worland 37-33 on Tuesday night at Sweitzer Gym.
Sophomore Reece Niemann sank the game winner with less than a minute remaining and sealed the win with a pair of free throws with seconds to go.
Niemann scored eight for Cody, second only to Molly Hays who led the team with 13.
Cody traded baskets with Worland early in the first quarter, taking a lead at 7-5 on a Izzie Radakovich layup, but after that the Fillies offensive stalled and Worland continued, taking a 16-8 lead after the first, taking advantage of multiple Cody turnovers.
Worland went ahead 24-13 at the half.
Cody rallied in the second half and Ally Boysen sank a layup to make it 30-27 Worland halfway through the fourth. Molly Hays cut the deficit to one on a fast break layup soon after.
Cody tied the game for the first time since the opening quarter when Torrie Schutzman found Ally Boysen down low for a layup to tie it at 33.
Reece Niemann put Cody ahead on the next possession, weaving into the paint for a layup and a 35-33 advantage with 53 seconds remaining.
She sealed the win in the final seconds by sinking both ends of a one-and-one.
Cody hosts Kelly Walsh Friday and opens 4A sub conference play Saturday at Riverton.
