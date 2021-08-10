The Cody Legion baseball team was eliminated from the Northwest Class A Tournament on Monday, watching a four-run lead disappear in the final inning and having a comeback fall just short.
The Cubs led 8-4 going into the final inning but gave up seven runs to trail 11-8. Cody loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame and scored two runs but lost 11-10.
With two on for the Road Warriors and two outs in the top of the frame, a costly error allowed two runs to score. Wasilla kept it going and took a 9-8 lead on two singles, a hit batter and walk. Another single and an error made it 11-8.
In the bottom of the inning, Ethan Johnston drew a walk, Tristan Blatt hit a single and Jack Schroeder a single to score a run. After another walk, a run scored on a fly out to center but the final out came at second after a failed attempt to tag up.
Cody took a 3-0 lead in the first on singles by Johnston and Schroeder, a walk, error and ground out. Singles by Tyler Grenz, Johnston and Schroeder scored another in the second.
Blatt hit a homer over the left fence in the fourth to make it 5-0, but Wasilla mounted a comeback in the fifth, scoring four runs on three singles, a walk and an error.
Cody loaded the bases in the fifth with singles by Dominic Phillips, Grady McCarten and Chance Moss, with one run scoring on a walk.
The Cubs padded the lead in the sixth. Singles by Schroeder and Engdahl, an error and walk scored two more.
At the plate, Schroeder went 3-3 and Johnston 2-4.
Engdahl pitched 6 innings, giving up four runs on five hits. McCarten pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed five runs, none earned, on one hit. Blatt pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up two runs on two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.