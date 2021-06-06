The Cody Legion baseball team improved to 15-6 after sweeping the Billings Cardinals on Sunday.
Cody 11, Billings 1
The Cubs scored in every inning on its way to victory in the first game.
After scoring one in the first, Cody put five in the second on two walks and two errors, singles by Ethan Johnston and Devyn Engdahl, and double by Trey Thomasson.
Cody added three in the third, which included a single by Thomasson, triple by Engdahl and sac fly by Jack Schroeder.
The Cubs added a run in the fourth and in the fifth, Schroeder hit a triple and scored on a wild pitch to end the game early.
Billings scored its lone run in the third.
At the plate Johnston went 2-for-2, Engdahl 2-3 and Thomasson 2-4.
Engdahl earned the win, giving up one run on two hits through 5 innings.
Cody 8, Billings 5
The Cardinals led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning in game two, but Cody put up five runs and didn't trail again.
In the frame the Cubs loaded the bases with a walk and singles by Ben Reinker and Thomasson. The first run scored on a fielder's choice and the next on an error. Cody took the lead on a double by Blatt that hit the centerfield fence and scored its final run on a single by Schroeder to lead 5-3.
Billings got one back in the fourth but in the bottom of the inning Cody scored three more. Phillips started things with a double and scored on a fielder's choice. Thomasson then hit a single, followed by a sac fly by Grady McCarten and a single by Johnston to make it 8-4.
Billings scored on in the fourth and would get two on with no outs in the sixth, but Cody got out of the jam.
Offensively Thomasson went 2-3 and Blatt 2-4.
Phillips earned the win, giving up five runs on seven hits through 4 innings. Moss pitched 1 inning and gave up no runs or hits. Blatt got the save, giving up one hit through 2 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.