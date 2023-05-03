Regional matchups in basketball, volleyball, and track and field for Cody High School sports will take on a whole new meaning beginning in the 2024-25 season.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association recently passed a new reclassification motion that will base class affiliation with cutoff numbers, placing Cody in 3A once again along with regional foes Powell, Worland and Thermopolis.
“For this school year it looked like something that had great support from all of the schools,” CHS Activities Director Tony Hult said. “I think in our first reading at our district meetings only four schools around the state voted against it.”
Any school under 700 students will be classified in 3A, and CHS will be the largest 3A school with a projection of 626 students in the 2024-25 year. Schools with over 700 students will be in the 4A classification.
The biggest difference in the new motion is schools won’t be affected by other teams moving up or down based on projected enrollment.
“Schools will move to a different classification if they get bigger or smaller,” Hult said. “But the thing I love about the cut lines is you move up or down, but it doesn’t affect any other school.”
All 3A schools will have enrollment numbers of 210 to 700 students. The 2A classification will be schools with student populations of 110-209. Any school with student numbers below 109 will be 1A.
The 4A classification will consist of 15 schools, 3A 16 schools, 2A 14 schools and 1A 24 schools.
“So if Cody ends up at 690 kids, right below the 700 threshold, and Riverton drops down to 685, we wouldn’t automatically go up to 4A, Riverton would just drop down,” Hult said. “I think that was a big selling point that most people liked.”
Since moving to 4A five years ago, the Broncs and Fillies have had their successes, including a state championship for the Fillies basketball team, but from a competitive standpoint, the WHSAA move will pit CHS against schools similar in size.
“We will be the biggest school in the class, but we also have more sports and activities than other schools,” Hult said. “We divide ourselves up more than those other schools in 3A and that will really level the playing field.”
The WHSAA will still survey how many students will be projected in each school every two years, meaning they can still move up or down in classification.
The new motion should keep schools in the same classification for a longer period of time, however, and renew some old rivalries for the Broncs and Fillies.
Matchups with Powell and Worland will no longer be just for bragging rights, but have major implications in conference play, plus the move cuts down on travel time and expenses for CHS not having to play at Star Valley and Jackson every year.
“I believe in moving to a five-class proposal, that’s just my opinion, but this is a more fair way of doing things,” Hult said. “This cut line motion is a good step in the right direction, and for the time being this is going to help us.”
