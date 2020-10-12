Since the season began, the Fillies have been flirting with breaking state records. After a week off from meets, one finally fell.
Sophomore Tara Joyce, who already had or shared school records in four events, squeaked past the mark in the 500 free, set by Buffalo’s Katie Peck in 1998, with a time of 5:17.10 on Friday in Buffalo.
“I was super excited for her,” senior Brylee Allred said. “She did amazing and she’s been working so incredibly hard in practice, so it was amazing to see how much it paid off.”
“I just had to trust myself and listen to the lap counter,” Joyce said.
A strategy change-up at Thursday’s meet in Worland carried over into Friday’s meet in Buffalo.
“Tara set it in the Buffalo pool, which was pretty cool,” coach Emily Swett said. “Everyone was cheering her on.”
The WHSAA confirmed on Monday that it was new state record, putting Joyce in the record books. Her time is 15 seconds faster than the next-closest competitor in 3A this year, and 8 seconds faster than the closest 4A swimmer.
She was not the only swimmer to set a personal best. In total, swimmers set 45 PRs after a week away from competition, and there were six more state-qualifying times in different events as the team won both meets.
Sophomore Ally Boysen has been chasing Joyce all season, and set some new PRs over the weekend.
“I had a couple of best times which I was super excited to finally get,” Boysen said. “I also swam the 100 free [on Friday] and I’m super happy with the time I got for this time in the season.”
Injuries and illnesses are starting to pile up as is often the case in the middle of the season. The timing is working out for the Fillies, as they are about to start “tapering” – a process of controlled resting – in advance of the conference meet on Oct. 23 that should help them reach their best times.
“They’ve been doing a lot of swimming and have a big swimming base,” Swett said. “I say they’re all tired. At the same time, they’re starting to get that endurance. It all starts to come together right about now.”
The Fillies’ next meet is Thursday in Powell. The starting buzzer sounds at 5 p.m.
Worland-Cody Dual
Team scores - Cody, 102; Worland, 82
Cody Individuals
200 Medley Relay - 1) Megan Boysen, Emma Cook, Tara Joyce, Ally Boysen, Tara Joyce, 2:02.19; 3) Elle Ortner, Adrian Wood, Kelsey Pomajzl, Sage Ellsbury, 2:15.94
200 free - 1) Paige Bower, 2:13.45; 4) Tayleigh Hopkin, 2:25.58; 5) Taylen Stinson, 2:25.60; 6) Summer Holeman, 2:44.90
200 IM - 1) A. Boysen, 2:29.69; 3) Kelly Joyce, 2:38.53; 6) Cook, 2:56.55
50 free - 1) M. Boysen, 27.90; 3) Ortner, 29.18
1-meter diving - 1) Aspen Kalkowski, 154.05; 3) Nyah Meier, 144.15; 5) Joy Woods, 116.85
100 fly - 2) Pomajzl, 1:14.68; 4) Bower, 1:21.21; 7) 1:39.71
100 free - 1) Hopkin, 1:01.44; 5) Allie Ennist, 1:11.87; 6) Wood, 1:12.21
500 free - 1) T. Joyce, 5:19.39; 2) M. Boysen, 6:14.50; 3) Stinson, 6:36.76
200 free relay - 1) Bower, Hopkin, Ortner, T. Joyce, 1:52.46; 3) Wood, K. Joyce, Cook, Stinson, 2:07.30; 6) Ellsbury, Woods, Holeman, Ennist, 2:16.56
100 back - 1) A. Boysen, 1:09.23; 3) Pomajzl, 1:15.77; 5) Ellsbury, 1:24.41
100 breast - 2) Cook, 1:22.11; 3) K. Joyce, 1:22.53; 4) Wood, 1:24.93; 7) Ennist, 1:36.21
400 free relay - 1) M. Boysen, Bower, A. Boysen, T. Joyce, 4:04.67; 3) Ortner, Stinson, Pomajzl, Hopkin, 4:35.38
Lady Bison Triangular
Team scores (triple duals): Cody-Douglas, 120-48; Buffalo-Douglas, 101-63; Cody-Buffalo, 102-71
Cody Individuals
200 medley relay - 1) M. Boysen, T. Joyce, A. Boysen, Bower, 2:05.49; 5) Pomajzl, K. Joyce, Zelma Rudd, Hopkin, 2:23.68
200 free - 1) T. Joyce, 1:57.91; 2) A. Boysen, 2:11.56; 7) Cook, 2:34.66; 8) Wood, 2:43.53; 9) Ellsbury, 2:44.28
200 IM - 2) Pomajzl, 2:41.82; 4) Hopkin, 2:51.12; 5) Stinson, 2:56.48; 7) Ennist, 3:01.08
50 free - 1) Brylee Allred, 27.47; 6) Bower, 29.55; 7) Rudd, 31.11; 13) Clara Christensen, 39.91
1-meter diving (11 dives) - 2) Kalkowski, 250.05
100 fly - 1) M. Boysen, 1:07.06; 5) K. Joyce, 1:15.81
100 free - 1) A. Boysen, 57.78; 2) Allred, 1:00.97; 5) Pomajzl, 1:05.73; 7) Ellsbury, 1:13.51; 11) Christensen, 1:34.79
500 free - 1) T. Joyce, 5:17.10; 2) Bower, 5:58.61; 4) Stinson, 6:41.68
200 free relay - 2) Pomajzl, Cook, Hopkin, Stinson, 2:03.32; 3) Christensen, Wood, Ellsbury, K. Joyce, 2:15.87
100 back - 2) M. Boysen, 1:07.01; 9) Rudd, 1:21.76; 10) Ennist, 1:29.22
100 breast - 1) Hopkin, 1:19.56; 2) K. Joyce, 1:23.06; 3) Cook, 1:23.53; 4) Wood, 1:24.52
400 free relay - 1) Bower, M. Boysen, A. Boysen, T. Joyce, 4:01.85; 5) Rudd, Ellsbury, Ennist, Cook, 5:04.75
