Snow conditions improved in Lander well enough for a pair of events over the weekend, as Bronc Marshall Brookins and Filly Elisa Wachob led their respective Nordic ski teams with some top finishes.
Brookins landed 16th on Friday in the boys varsity 5K with Wachob taking 17th for the girls.
On Saturday it was Brookins crossing ninth and Wachob 18th at the Beaver Creek Trails southwest of Lander.
“With everywhere across the state hurting for snow and moisture, conditions were a little thin in spots,” coach Meggin Becker said. “But overall they were hard-packed and fast.”
Landon Rau and Hayden Campbell finished with strong showings on both days for the Broncs.
Rau took 29th on Friday in a field of 97. He landed 28th on Saturday.
Campbell ended up 38th on both days.
“Both the boys and girls teams raced pretty well,” Campbell said. “We had some good wax and good weather and we worked hard to try and get some things done.”
Getting it done on the girls side was also Hayley Pearson-Horner for the Fillies.
She finished Friday’s race 37th out of a field of 74. On Saturday she took 34th.
“I felt like it was a pretty good practice weekend for everyone,” Pearson-Horner said.
Trail-wise, the classic track set up nice and hard on Saturday.
“Rising air conditions left concerns for fixing correct kick wax. It turned out to be not as worrisome as I first thought,” Becker said.
Next week the CHS teams will head to Jackson for a little change of pace.
“We are looking forward to a good, fast sprint race this week,” Campbell said. “It’s something most of us have never done before.
Competitors will face 1K sprints on Friday and the top skiers move onto a different heat and do it again.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Campbell said. “It’s going to put a lot more pressure on our top skiers, but we’re pretty excited about it.”
Pearson-Horner said the Friday sprints will be a welcome challenge before the classic races on Saturday.
“You have to realize you may be racing several times during the day,” Pearson-Horner said. “Nordic skiing involves a lot of strategy, and the sprints involve even more strategy as far as when to push hard or when to pull back. We’re looking forward to it.”
Lander Invite
Friday
5K
boys
varsity: 16. Marshall Brookins, 15:11.5. 29. Landon Rau, 16:32.3. 38. Hayden Campbell, 17:12.9. 78. Beau Baxter, 20:54.1. 81. Luis Mata, 21:14.7. 83. Parker Laing, 21:52.4. 86. 22:47.5. 86. Curtis Miller, 22:47.5.
Girls
varsity: 17. Elisa Wachob, 18:45.8. 37. 21:29.4. 61. Manon Dequesses, 24:23.0. 65. Teegan Cowie, 25:29.6.
Saturday
boys
10K
Classic: 9. Brookins, 33:59.9. 28. Rau, 37.34.5. 38. Campbell, 39:13.5. 62. Mata, 45:50.4. 70. Baxter, 48:22.9. 73. Laing, 49:51.6. 76. Miller, 57:54.8.
Girls
10K
Classic:
18. Wachob, 43:27.8. 34. Pearson-Horner, 49:30.4. 56. Dequesses, 56:16.7. 58. Cowie, 59:23.9.
