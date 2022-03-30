By
AMBER
STEINMETZ
The Cody girls soccer team faced more than its rival Powell on Tuesday, as the Fillies also had to battle through a frigid wind.
They were up to the challenge though and won 7-0 in the conference match.
“I was happy with the way we played, but the wind sucks,” junior Maddie Christler said. “It’s not the best. You never know what direction the ball was going to end up going, which makes it a lot more difficult.”
Coach Marian Miears was happy with how the Fillies (3-0, 2-0) played in their first game back from spring break, especially since it was the coldest she’s seen the weather in a few years during a game.
“Both teams were so cold and out of their element,” she said. “You could tell they were a little hesitant to take the ball off anything but their feet because it would sting.”
The Fillies also had to shift players to different positions due to injury, but they didn’t miss a beat. Midfielders Hattie Robbins and Christler both moved back to defense from their usual midfield positions to start the game.
“It was good,” Christler said. “I like playing defense. I prefer that position.”
It didn’t take too long for the Fillies to score. Right away they created a couple corner kick opportunities, but it wasn’t until a free kick by Ally Boysen that they found the net. In the 11th minute, Boysen’s kick curved left, but in the scrum to gain possession Natalie Wenke found the corner to make it 1-0.
“We had morning practice yesterday, which got us back into our groove,” Christler said.
Three minutes later Jessa Lynn scored on a ball that was deflected by a defender right to her for the shot.
In the 20th minute Boysen made one of her trademark outside shots. Rocketing the ball over the goalie’s head from the 20 yard line.
“Possession was mostly our main goal in the first half,” Robbins said. “Just getting it up and trying not to make too many mistakes.”
Powell finally managed to get a shot opportunity in the 20th, but it was scooped up by goalie Izzy Radakovich.
Cody kept Powell goalie Taylor SanFilippo busy late in the half and the Fillies put one more in before time ran out.
Robbins carried the ball up the right side and passed inside to Molly Hays. Hays passed back out to Robbins who crossed the ball and was happily surprised when it went in the left top corner.
“I wasn’t technically going for the goal,” she said. “I was trying to get it across to one of my strikers up there, but I guess it worked. That definitely gave me a lot more energy, a lot more hope for the future that I can score those goals.”
Cody ended the half up 4-0.
Four minutes into the second half, the Fillies scored again. Aspen Kalkowski crossed to Autumn Wilson, who quickly settled the ball for the shot.
The Filly offense continued to create opportunities throughout the second half, but wouldn’t score again until the 71st minute when Kalkowski carried the ball up the right side and passed in to Hays for her first goal of the game.
“I think when so many of us score it gives us the energy that we need, just knowing that everyone has the ability to score,” Robbins said.
Cody’s final goal came in the 78th when Lynn crossed in to Wenke. With the goalie off-balance Wenke was able to score her second goal.
After half, the Fillies focused on moving the ball across the field more instead of just pushing it toward the goal.
“In the second half we switched more which is something we haven’t worked on,” Miears said. “I was happy they tried and we need to do it more in practice.”
Cody travels to take on Lyman on Friday and Mountain View on Saturday.
