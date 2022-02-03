Four Cody Broncs and one Meeteetse Longhorn football player have been selected to play in the 2022 Wyoming Shrine Bowl.
Chaz Cowie, Drew Trotter, Daniel Gorman and Jonathan Williams have the opportunity to represent the North team during the annual game.
Dace Bennett of Meeteetse has also been named to the squad.
The 49th Annual Shrine Bowl all-star game is for graduated seniors only and will be held on June 11, 2022, at Cheney Alumni Field at Natrona County High School in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.