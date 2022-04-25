Senior Cody Filly slugger Emily Egger crushed a double to score a pair of runs in the third inning, and pitcher Ellie Ungrund gave up three hits and struck out six in a dominate 10-2 victory over Kelly Walsh on Friday morning in Cody.
After a pair of blowout wins at Worland last Tuesday, the Fillies now sit at 9-3 overall and in first place at 4-0 in the 4A West.
“I think we were all very active on every play,” Egger said. “I know last year against Kelly Walsh we went out there and got pummeled a little bit, so we were just going to give it our all.”
Ungrund retired the first three batters to start things out, and Riley Simone hammered a single to right to score Ava Meier to put the Fillies up 1-0 after one inning.
The Lady Trojans took the lead 2-1 in the top of the second on an RBI double from Rylee Guest and a rare Filly error on the day.
Ungrund, however, locked in in the circle for the remainder of the game.
“It was probably Ellie’s best performance so far,” coach Chad Smith said. “She had a little bit of a thumb issue and she used that to help her focus and she just kind of gritted her teeth and got it done. We asked her two or three times if she wanted to come out of the game and she said, ‘No way’.”
Simone drilled a single to left with a pair of outs in the bottom of the third before Katie Brasher sent a shot to right KW couldn’t get a handle on to help score Simone and Violet Wollschlager to make it 3-2 Fillies.
Egger’s double on the first pitch she saw in the inning made it 5-2 as she drove in Ava Wollschlager and pinch runner Montana Massey.
“I like attacking that first pitch,” Egger said. “You do that and you don’t really have to think about a count or anything.”
After singling in the bottom of the fifth, Simone again scored on Egger’s second double of the day to make it 6-2 Cody.
“We hit really well as a team and played good defense,” Simone said. “Their pitcher was definitely good. She threw a lot of off-speed stuff that was tough to hit.”
With Kelly Walsh threatening in the sixth, the defense stepped up with a double play that put a damper on any hopes for a big Lady Trojan rally.
Ungrund tossed a soft hit grounder to first to get the batter out. Morgan Evans threw quickly to Brasher at home who tossed a dart to Wollschlager at third to pick the runner off in a play that epitomized the effort of the day.
“That was special,” Smith said. “Not only was that a big play because it was a very complicated play, but it was a momentum changer.”
Brasher said the play is indicative of how hard the team has worked defensively all year long.
“That double play was a just a great example of how well our team works together,” Brasher said. “It was a high-stress, fast situation and everyone did their part for the outs.”
Ungrund ended the inning with a strikeout and the Filly offense took that momentum into the bottom half of the inning and added four more runs to run away with the win.
Violet Wollschlager drove in Evans on a hard hit single to right to make it 7-2 Fillies.
She and Simone scored on KW errors and the Lady Trojans again couldn’t handle a Brasher drive to the outfield as Meier took advantage to score and make it 10-2.
Jayma Tuttle started the top of the seventh with a catch in right field, Ungrund struck out KW’s Makayla Clair and a ground out to Ava Wollschlager, who threw to Evans at first to cap off the biggest win of the season so far for the Fillies.
It was the 13th putout of the game for Evans in a busy day at first.
“She’s got the hands you want a first baseman to have,” Smith said. “She has a good stretch and knows how to play that position well.”
The weather has led to some changes in the softball schedule.
The Fillies will now host Natrona County on May 3.
Cody will be back at home Friday as they host Worland for a 2 p.m. matchup.
