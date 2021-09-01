I was reading a recent copy of yet another gun magazine when the editor, Brent Wheat, came up with the outlandish idea of using various firearms to shoot fish. No, not in a barrel, but as a regular matter of course. It was tongue in cheek, of course, but it got me to remembering.
There is a miniature catfish that lives in many area rivers in Montana, about the size of a man’s thumb. We always called it a “mad tom.” Likely not the correct name, but you know how rednecks are. The fish is an ugly little dude with a big appetite. Back when Sandi and I lived in Bozeman, Mont., I brought one I caught home and put it in the fish tank with Sandi’s exotics. I’d thought to save it for bait for trying on those huge brown trout that used to live in the Jefferson River.
The next morning the only fish left in the aquarium was one slightly bloated catfish. The little rascal had eaten the half dozen or so exotics (they were little fish, like guppies) of Sandi’s during the night. I guess I forgot that all fish are basically cannibalistic. To add to the problem, that rat-faced fish wasn’t even big enough to fry. I hope it enjoyed its future life living in the Bozeman sewage lagoon.
Another time, my old woods-running buddy, Les Day, now passed, and I were fishing on the banks of the Missouri River in a remote area in Montana. Since anything from a rattler to grizzly could pop up at anytime, we were both wearing our sidearms. Earlier we’d stopped in Three Forks at an establishment that sold adult beverages and, being short on actual money, had to make a choice between lunch or libation. Deciding we could lunch on the fish we caught, we picked up a couple of bottles of cheap wine. Big bottles and real cheap wine. Bad choice.
Regardless, we were enjoying a bluebird day, sunny and cloudless, watching our rod tips as we tippled a bit. Understand that at no time were we drunk, just what could be called “lightly oiled.” Still, it was a bad choice; guns and booze of any kind just don’t mix. Combining the two is a recipe for disaster. But we were young, indestructible and really dumb sometimes.
If memory serves, after catching nothing for a couple of hours, out of sheer boredom we decided to shoot chunks of firewood we’d cut for a fire to cook the fish on. We chucked them into the water and shot at them as they floated by. After a dismal showing at that, we elected to try our skills on various rocks on the opposite bank without much to show for it.
About that time the rod tips started to dance and that’s when the idea of shooting those annoying little catfish off the hooks popped up. Fortunately, by that time, common sense took over enough to discard the idea after due consideration. Instead, we spent the rest of the day snoozing in what little shade the willows provided. That was the only time I’d ever had a thought about or had a chance to shoot a fish in a barrel-type of scenario.
Firearms-wise, the only other time I can remember when a firearm was primary to a fishing trip was the time cousin Larry and I went canoeing in the Boundary Waters Wilderness area up in Canada. That was over 30 years ago. Back then, taking a firearm, a long gun that is, into Canada was no big deal. However, taking one into one of its National Parks or similar places, such as the Boundary Waters, was. So it wasn’t a big deal when we declared the old Stevens single shot 12 gauge I’d brought along to the Canadian inspectors at the International Falls border crossing station.
We took it along as it could be taken apart by pulling off the forearm, opening the breech and sliding the barrel off. Easy, peasy. We wanted it along because we knew there were 400-pound-plus black bears in the area and those bruins had been causing problems for a few of the remote campers out there, as in killing and eating a camper earlier that year. As far as we were concerned, going in unarmed was insane.
We figured that even if we got caught with the shotgun, if it were disassembled it didn’t constitute a firearm. When we were traveling in the canoe, the shotgun would be in pieces and packed away. At camp at night, it would be loaded with slugs and stashed somewhere out of sight, but handy, just in case we were visited by a belligerent bear or an inquisitive constable.
For two weeks we camped on remote islands, mostly because we didn’t realize how well black bears can swim. We thought islands would be safer than the mainland. Although our adventure never included a bear, there were nights we were serenaded to sleep by wolves, nights we stayed up really late watching the wildfire on the mainland as it shot flames into the indigo sky, evenings we listened to literal squadrons of mosquitoes bombard our tents like the 8th Air Force bombarded Berlin, the time we shared a makeshift toilet with a huge hairy spider as big as a man’s hand, caught a nearly 5-foot-long pig of a pike or musky on a 3-pound smallmouth bass I’d caught on a lure and was pulling in, and read ancient petroglyphs on remote cliffs bordering picturesque lakes.
Thankfully, the spider was not too upset with us and the pike/musky let me retrieve him and bring him alongside the canoe, which is why we knew how long it was. After this prehistoric critter had spent several minutes studying us, it spit out the bass I’d hooked and slowly sank out of sight beneath the canoe. All of which was just as well, because bringing it aboard would have made for an awfully crowded canoe.
It’s curious the things a simple article can bring to mind, or maybe it’s just me. Whatever. In retrospect, my life as a younger man was probably never an example of Emily Post’s idea of decorum and proper social behavior.
At least it was never boring.
