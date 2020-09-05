The Cody volleyball team finished undefeated for the weekend after a 3-1 win over Worland on Saturday.
The Fillies swept Powell on Thursday and beat Thermopolis 3-2 on Friday to improve to 4-1 overall.
Cody started strong and never trailed in the first set against Worland. The Filly offense did a good job of mixing things up, with Brittan Bower, Autumn Wilson, Reece Niemann and Lake Harrison all recording kills early in the set.
Up 10-5 after back-to-back Bower kills, the Fillies went on 10-4 run to lead 20-9. The two teams then traded points until a block by Grace Shaffer and two aces by Bower gave Cody a 25-14 victory.
Worland picked up the intensity in the second set, taking a 15-6 lead. The Fillies gradually got back in it though, Pulling within four, a kill by Shaffer and block by Bower made it 18-16. Cody would pull within one at 22-21, but the Lady Warriors scored the final three points to win 25-21.
Cody struggled again in the third set, trailing by as many as five points. With Worland up 20-16, the Lady Warriors needed just five more points to go up 2-1. But the Fillies took advantage of some Worland errors and played solid defense to close the gap. Cody tied the game at 22 on a tip by Molly Hays. Worland was then called out of rotation to make it 23-22. After setting up game point, a kill by Bower gave the Fillies a 25-23 win.
Cody came out swinging with multiple kills, but then a string of hitting errors allowed the Lady Warriors to tie the game at 4. There would be three more ties before two aces by Wilson and a Worland hitting error made it 10-7. A 6-0 run would give the Fillies a 20-12 lead. Kills by Bower, Harrison and Wilson, and an hitting error by Worland set up game point. The Lady Warriors hit the final ball out of bounds to give Cody a 25-18 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.