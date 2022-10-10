The Cody football team spoiled another Homecoming on Friday night, this time a 35-25 thriller over No. 2 Star Valley in Afton.
The top-ranked Broncs are now 6-0, 3-0 in conference play and extended their win streak to 22.
Late in the game, Star Valley pulled within a few points on two different scoring drives, but Cody managed to answer and held on for the win.
The Braves (5-2, 2-1) put together the first scoring drive of the night, a long march downfield in the first quarter after a Lane Rhode punt pinned them deep.
Braves quarterback Taft McClure, who was coming off a 400 yard passing performance the previous week, showed how and why the Braves have had so much success through the air, running and gunning their way downfield to make it 3-0 Star Valley after a short field goal.
“They are no joke,” Bronc linebacker Remy Broussard said. “Their quarterback is dangerous.”
With the Braves seemingly committed to clogging up the middle to try and contain Bronc running back Jack Schroeder, the Broncs relied on the speed of Matt Nelson to get on the board.
After a big kickoff return from Chase Hatch, Nelson took the pitch from Luke Talich, got a block from Schroeder and burned down the sideline for the 65-yard touchdown score.
On Star Valley’s ensuing drive, senior Grayson Beaudrie shot the gap for a big tackle for loss to help force the Braves to 4th and 4 at the end of the first.
“We ended up doing a little more running on defense against that team,” Beaudrie said. “But we have the guys that can fly around and make plays and that’s what we did.”
The Broncs couldn’t get much going on their ensuing drive as the Braves were determined not to let anything loose up the middle.
The Bronc defense wasn’t allowing much for the Braves either.
A sack on 3rd and 3 forced the Braves to punt with 51 seconds left in the half, which turned out to be plenty of time to get another score before the half for Cody.
Talich tossed three consecutive passes down the right sideline, connecting with Hatch for a huge gain, and then finding Broussard streaking past the defense to haul in the TD strike from Talich with 11 seconds to go in the second quarter.
“I knew I was getting that pass,” Broussard said. “Chase Hatch made up for a lot of yards on that drive and our offense is just so quick getting down the field.”
The Broncs led 14-3 heading into the break.
The Cody defense immediately made a statement in the third quarter as Trey Thommason, Beaudrie and the Cody defense strung out every Braves play that tried to get the edge.
After a Star Valley punt, the Broncs took over at their own 35 where they finally found success up the middle.
Talich broke free of a couple of tackles on a quarterback keeper on first down and took it all the way to help put the Broncs up 21-3 with 8:39 to go in the quarter.
Star Valley got things going through the air later in the period, however, connecting on a TD strike to pull them to within 11 at 21-10.
A long run and then big catch by Broussard helped set the Broncs up at the 25 of Star Valley right after the score, but Cody couldn’t connect on a long field goal attempt.
On the Braves ensuing drive, the Broncs got big pressure on McClure as Logan Class forced the fumble and Jace Grant recovered.
“We just need to keep doing that,” Beaudrie said. “Stop the run and get pressure on the quarterback, and things seem to work out.”
Cody couldn’t do much with the ball, however, and after a punt, the Braves converted on a miracle tipped ball and catch for big yardage.
McClure scored on a QB sneak and the Braves made good on a double pass for the 2-point conversion to pull to within 21-18.
The Broncs again answered immediately, however, as Talich hit Thomasson who high-stepped out of a tackle and streaked in for the 69-yard touchdown grab to make it 28-18 Cody.
The Braves answered right back with McClure hooking up with Jacob Hodges for the 10-yard scoring strike.
The Braves tried to surprise the Broncs with an onside kick with over 5 minutes remaining, but Dalton Cyrtmus secured that attempt to give the Broncs excellent field position.
Wilkins Radakovich then burned past the Braves defense and Talich hit him in stride for the 50-yard scoring strike to make it 35-25 with 2:11 left in the game where things would end.
Both teams combined to put up over a thousand yards on the night in what turned out to be the game of the weekend in the state.
The Broncs host Evanston on Friday night at Spike Vannoy Field.
The Red Devils are 1-6 overall, 0-3 in the 3A West.
