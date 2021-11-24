Possibly inspired by the state champion Cody Broncs high school football team, the Cody Middle School seventh-grade football saw plenty of enthusiasm on the field to start the season.
“We had a total of 46 players come out for the football team,” coach Jake Tuten said. “This is one of the deepest classes Cody has seen in a long time.”
That depth proved valuable, as the seventh-grade A Broncs finished 5-1 overall, including a pair of victories over Powell.
The lone loss came to Lander, a game in which the Broncs got down by a few touchdowns, but came back to within one score and a chance to win with time winding down.
“That loss proved the toughness this team had as a group,” Tuten said. “They had great success even though they had to learn a new offensive and defensive system.”
All year an athletic defense was consistently in position to make big plays.
“The team’s tackling was an area of improvement early in the season,” Tuten said. “But at the end of the year they missed very few tackles.”
The seventh-grade B team reeled off three wins, no losses and one tie for the year.
“The B team was very deep this year and we were able to play multiple players in each position and still find success of the field,” Tuten said.
The B team had a win and a tie against Powell, and beat Rocky Mountain and Riverton.
In the highlight game of the season, Cody had been ahead the entire game against Rocky Mountain, but ended up having to make a big defensive stand with Rocky Mountain in the red zone and the Broncs up just one touchdown.
“Rocky Mountain had the crowd and momentum at the end of the game,” Tuten said. “But the boys stepped up and turned them over on downs.”
