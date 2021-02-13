A goal from Dylan Rumpke with 4:25 remaining gave the Quake a 2-1 win on the road against Helena Saturday night.
Although the Quake outshot the Bighorns by a large margin, Yellowstone had a hard time getting shots past Helena goalie Nate Gulsvig.
But after Wyatt Allan and Vincent Anderson fed Rumpke on the score, Quake goalie Connor Carroll returned the favor with big saves of his own to help his team clinch the win.
Rumpke made it 1-0 early in the first period on a goal assisted from Austin Lawless and Joe McCormick.
Helena scored their only goal in the second.
Carroll finished with 27 saves in net for the Quake (10-21-1).
On Friday, the Quake fell 6-4 to Helena.
After the Quake jumped out to a 4-0 lead Helena responded scoring all six of their goals to finish out the game. Their final goal came on an empty netter.
A goal from Max Jacoshenk at 13:24 in the second gave the Quake a seemingly comfortable four goal cushion but just 56 seconds later the Bighorns struck back. They would make it 4-3 by the end of the second.
Despite outshooting the Bighorns (13-16-1) in the last two periods the Quake could not get the puck past Gulsvig when it mattered most.
Goalies Carroll and Matt Schoer made a combined 41 saves for the Quake. Will Sobaski, Aiden Croce and Rumpke also scored for the Quake.
The Quake will return home next weekend against Gillette (17-12-1) 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Riley Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.