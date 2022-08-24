Cody’s cheerleaders have dedicated themselves to being the best they can, and have been working all year long to make it happen.
“We’ve actually been doing things all summer just so we can get a head start on competition,” senior Samantha Struemke said. “I am very excited for where this year’s going to go.”
Cody has 22 out for the squad with half of those being upperclassmen.
“We actually have a lot more girls this year than we did last year and everybody can see that we’re still growing,” Struemke said.
Seniors out for the team are Struemke, Ivey Orndorff, Blair Brengle, Lindsay Arnold and Alicia Parsons. Juniors include Danielle Lipe, Ashlyn Grant, Alivia Hatch, Tyra Morris, Rachel Bruce, Skyelar Wartman and Mina Hensley.
“This group of athletes have drive and determination,” coach Brittany Schumacher said. “They know they have the potential to place at state and are willing to put in the work. We have a lot of upperclassmen that are leading by example.”
The week before school the squad put on a cheer camp for young girls.
“I love putting on the camp,” Parsons said. “I love seeing the little kids and the ones that come back every year and how they grow.”
She said the event was also good for the younger girls on the team.
“This is a good learning experience for our freshmen,” she added. “We put on a lot of these camps and it allows them to learn without being so overwhelmed.”
Last season Cody finished fourth in All-Girl Stunt and 10th in Game Day Cheer. The squad hopes to improve on that this year.
“The team is focused on bringing their stunts to the next level of difficulty,” Schumacher said. “To place at state, our stunts and tumbling will be the main focus.”
Cody has been working on strength training, stunting and tumbling. They recently attended a UCA cheer camp.
“We were super far advanced in stunts and tumbling,” Struemke said.
For senior Ivey Orndorff, it’s her first year of cheerleading.
“They were all super welcoming, and I love how much teamwork we use during practice,” she said. “My stunt group that I’m in, I have really good role models – two of them are seniors and one’s a junior – We work super good and I caught on to all the skills super quick.
A competitive gymnast before moving to Cody, she thought cheerleading would be a good fit.
“During the UCA camp, I actually made the All-American team as well so it’s been super fun,” she said.
Cody will cheer at all the football and basketball games, something the cheerleaders enjoy.
“I like interacting with the student section and how they do the cheers with you,” senior Lindsay Arnold said. “During football a lot of people try to do the cheers and mess up, which is kind of funny.”
