The Cody volleyball team got off to a strong start Saturday against Lander, but struggled late and lost 3-2.
The Fillies started where it left off Friday against Shoshoni in its first set Saturday, quickly taking a 6-1 lead. Lander would pull within two but a kill by Reece Niemann and tip by Brittan Bower made it 9-5. Cody managed to stay a few points ahead of the Lady Tigers through the middle part of the set, before a 5-2 run gave the team a 20-13 lead. The Fillies continued to pull away after kills by Bower, and a kill by Molly Hays gave Cody the 25-18 win.
The Fillies started a little slow in the second set, trailing 5-0. A run that included kills by Autumn Wilson, Hays and Niemann tited the game at 5. This time, Lander held the slight edge through the middle of the set and led 20-15. A tip by Grace Shaffer, kill by Lake Harrison and push by Bower helped close the gap to three. Cody tied the game at 22 but then Lander scored two for its first game-point opportunity. Wilson earned a key kill and then Niemann had a big block to tied the game at 24. The Fillies scored the final two points, with a kill by Wilson ending the game at 26-24.
Solid serving by Lander in the third set disrupted the Filly offense as the Lady Tigers quickly took an 8-3 lead. Cody's struggles continues as Lander went up 13-5. The Fillies trailed by as many as 10 during the game, but managed to close the gap to four. Unforced errors hurt the Fillies late in the match though as Lander took a 25-19 win.
The fourth set was closer, with multiple ties early on and the last one coming at 14 all. Then Lander went on a 6-1 run to pull away. Cody would get as close as three but the Lander Tigers tied the match by winning 25-21.
In the final set, hitting and a few uncharacteristic serving errors would prove too much for the Fillies to overcome. Early in the match Cody had the lead, with kills by Wilson and Reece Niemann and an ace by Kennedi Niemann making it 6-3. Lander scored the next three to tie it though and wen up 10-7. An ace by Reece Niemann made it 11-10 Lander, but the Lady Tigers scored the next four points, with the final three coming on Cody hitting errors to win 15-10.
