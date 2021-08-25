The Meeteetse volleyball team is excited to be back on the court after earning its best finish last season in 40 years.
Meeteetse went deep in the postseason, garnering a second-place finish at the state tournament last November. While graduation took its toll on the Lady Longhorns roster, coach Kelsey Scolari hopes to develop the returning talent.
“We’re a little bit down in numbers,” Scolari said. “This is the smallest team we’ve had in a while.”
Meeteetse will only have eight athletes at its disposal going into its first tournament and won’t have the numbers for a JV squad.
“Some of these kids haven’t played varsity before, so we’re just kind of throwing them in with the varsity tournament,” she said. “It’ll be a good way to get their feet wet and jump right in.”
She hopes that this trial by fire will create cohesion among the athletes.
“Being able to play together, even in practice, without being able to field two teams, I’m just hoping that they can build a little confidence and it gives them a good starting point,” she said. “It’s a good way to hit the ground running with it.”
Some of the key returners include seniors Kennedi Johnson (All-Conference), Kiana Horsen and Delanie Salzman, all of whom have prior varsity experience.
Scolari also hopes to get big years out of junior Jayci Ervin and sophomore Kayla Horsen.
“We lost a lot of big blockers and hitters, so it’s a lot smaller team this year,” Kiana Horsen said. “Our serving is really good, our passing is improving quickly. I’m just excited to see everyone improve.”
She doesn’t want those watching to doubt their ability going into the season.
“We have big things coming,” she said.
Johnson said the team will persevere.
“We’re going be scrappy, I can already tell,” she said. “I think it’ll all work out well.
One thing the team doesn’t lack is chemistry.
“We’re all pretty good friends,” Salzman said. “I think our communication is pretty good.”
Scolari knows there will be a learning curve as the younger athletes adjust to the faster speed of play.
“For the most part, they know what’s expected of them,” she said. “I’m excited to play actual games so we can put everything together.”
She hopes with the right improvement, they can still seed high at the end of the season.
“As far as our conference goes, I think we’ll do pretty well,” she said.
Scolari views the season as an opportunity to grow, not only for her athletes but herself as well.
“It’s a fun group to coach in a sense that I can’t keep doing things like I’ve done in the past,” she said. “I find myself having to change, which is a good thing. With a smaller team like this, you have to be on your A game and make every player better at every part of the game.”
Meeteetse opens the season this weekend at the Rocky Mountain Tournament.
