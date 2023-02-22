Meeteetse.jpg

Joe Pina goes for a shot against Dubois on the road Friday.

The Meeteetse boys basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a solid performance in Dubois on Friday, but Rams senior Ryan Wells helped spark his team to a 62-47 win over the Longhorns.

