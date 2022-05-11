Cody High School senior Blake Beardall has his eyes set on studying business next year in college, but after signing his letter of intent to play football at the next level last week, he hopes to be taking care of business on the football field as well.
After a standout career in the Bronc defensive backfield, Beardall will take his talents across the country to play for the Southern Virginia Knights, an NCAA Division III team that is a member of the USA South Athletic Conference.
“I just kind of reached out to them with my goals, went down and visited there last month and it was really cool,” Beardall said. “The coaches were really good, the campus was really nice and the Shenandoah Valley was just really beautiful.”
The recruiting process started with a good connection with the coaches over the phone when Beardall said he received the kind of vibes that got him excited, and the visit to the small liberal arts campus just solidified his decision to become a Knight.
He is hoping to play corner or defensive back for Southern Virginia.
But after back-to-back state titles in high school for the Broncs it will be a challenge to leave behind the school, teammates and small town he calls home.
“Just being out there on the field is such a great experience,” Beardall said. “In football you’ve got dudes from all different backgrounds, different physiques, weights and heights and they all come together and somehow make this game of football work.”
But it’s also been a little more than being on the field for the senior. There are the friendships, the memories, the card games in the back of the bus, and the opportunity to grow as an individual with his coaches.
“The Cody coaches have done the ‘Man Up’ talks every Monday about how to be a better man, how to be a better husband, how to just be an all-around better person,” Beardall said. “That is something that will always stick with me.”
All indications are his Cody High School experience will help him become a pretty good Knight in more ways than one.
“I am for sure excited,” Beardall said. “It’s kind of just about capturing life and having a great experience.”
