This weekend will be jam packed with 10 youth hockey games at Riley Arena.
One of the highlights will include the senior girl Ice Cats being honored on Saturday at 1 p.m. before their matchup with Rock Springs.
Games scheduled will be:
Friday
3:15 p.m.: U19 Girls - Gillette vs Park County
Saturday
8:30 a.m.: U19 Girls - Gillette vs Park County
10:15 a.m.: U14 or Bantam age division - Rock Springs Red vs Pinedale-Park County (combined community team)
11:45 a.m.: U10 or Squirts - age division - Sheridan White vs Park County
1 p.m.: High School age division - Rock Springs vs Park County
3:15 p.m.: U19 Girls - Pinedale vs Park County
Sunday
6 a.m.: Squirts - Sheridan White vs Park County
7:30 a.m.: Bantams - Rock Springs Red vs Pinedale-Park County
9 a.m.: Girls - Pinedale vs Park County
11 a.m.: High School - Rock Springs vs Park County
Game times and match-ups can be verified on the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League web page at wyohockey.com
