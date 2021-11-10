The Cody Middle School wrestling team is out to a sizzling start to begin the season and are now 3-0 after another tournament title over the weekend in Riverton.
The CMS grapplers started with taking first place out of nine teams two weeks ago in Powell.
They followed that up with a big tournament win in Lovell.
Riverton featured 14 teams that all ended up behind the first place Broncs.
“This week we went up against some larger, more experienced competition,” coach Trev Wood said. “We still brought home gold.”
Four Cody wrestlers took first in Powell in the A division to start the season, with Bobby Hernandez (70 lbs.), Kayson Grant (77), William Wood (98) and Kannon Grant (105) going undefeated
Tevyn Bates (77), Landon Schulz (110), Syrus Bates (120) and Trent Logan (130) landed second.
Finishing third were Jonah Schulz (84), Jayden Dinehart (155) and Charlie Becker (220).
Hernandez and Grant landed in first place the following week in Lovell as well. They were joined by Lance Baggs (84), Kayson Grant (105) and Kannon Grant in winning gold.
Kort Sorensen (98) finished second for the Broncs along with Gabe Grant (110), Reed Deming (115), Trent Loran (132) and Ashton Hubb (165).
Tevyn Bates, Wood, Cinch Dalton (145), Dinehart and Becker locked up third place finishes.
“The wrestling team is on a roll this year,” Wood said “The team features a talented eighth grade crew and a handful of seventh and sixth graders who love to scrap.”
Hernandez and Baggs again finished first against the bigger competition in Riverton.
They were joined by Wood, Bates and Gavin Seibert (155) in taking gold.
Gabe Grant earned silver for the Broncs.
Kayson Grant, Alex Stitz (132) and Becker all landed third for Cody.
“These boys are excited for practice every day and are really enjoying the season,” Wood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.