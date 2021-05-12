It probably won’t come as a surprise to most readers to discover that I read a lot – every day, in fact. I read mostly firearms magazines, but there are others, like Popular Mechanics, Family Handyman, National Geographic and even the Smithsonian magazine. I also read regional newspapers and a smattering of good books. Lacking those outlets, I’d probably spend my time reading greeting cards.
Here’s today’s whine. It’s regarding those many and varied firearms magazines, most of which have a natural pro-firearm political bias and sadly, some of which do not. One thing the majority of these magazines have in common are their Letter to the Editor sections. Understand that many times an anti-gun liberal will disguise themselves as a pro-gun conservative and then write a harshly worded letter attacking some portion of the magazines content or editorial policies.
Regardless of those jerks, another commonality the magazines have is they usually contain an article, maybe two, or a letter to the editor from a genuinely concerned reader, criticizing how some people practice concealed carry. Plus, there’s usually someone writing in to explain to the rest of us morons about the inherent wrongness of open carry. Which usually degrades into the inevitable discussion on circumstances and about what type of people should be allowed to do either.
All of which usually leads to a few spirited letters debating open carry vs. concealed carry. All of which I feel is a tremendous waste of valuable space and expensive ink. Why? Simply because most people are reflecting their individual cultural bias and the specific circumstances of their own lives. Projecting their individual personalities and morals into the lives of other people they may have never met and judging other people’s actions based on those values, as it were. Figure it out, if a person is untrustworthy, then they’ll regard all others as cut from the same cloth. If memory serves, that’s called personality projection.
In actuality, contrary to what my sainted maternal grandmother used to say, what is good for the goose is not always good for the gander!
These judgements might be akin to the debates, nay, arguments, concerning allowing crossbow shooters to hunt big game during the regular archery season. Or the inequity of allowing in-line, modern, scope-sighted muzzle loading firearms to hunt the same season as was originally established for traditional black powder, front loading, side hammer muzzle loaders, or even which caliber is appropriate for which species, or hunting bears over baits.
Regardless of the impetus, my question to all of those self appointed experts, (opinions are like noses, everyone has one) is, “ Who made you the judge?” and “When and where did you gain the emotional, philosophical, intellectual and mostly, the extensive practical life experience to judge the actions of others you don’t even know?” In other words, what are your qualifications to render an informed, intellectual and specifically, an unbiased opinion of something you have had little or no experience with?
There’s an old saw that says, “Walk a mile in my shoes.” This conundrum of opinion with circumstances or situations beyond the normal experience range is why our common law stipulates 12 of your peers on a jury. Peers, implying that one will be tried and judged by 12 citizens whose life experiences mimic theirs. All of which is grossly deceptive.
Quite probably that argument could even be extended to encompass the gender makeup of juries, as no man could ever truly understand what motivates a woman and vice versa. We pander to our egos and think we know, and in some minor areas perhaps, but speaking inclusively we don’t, not really. Best we can hope for is a commonality in some life experiences. As for the judgement standard of what a reasonable person would do in a given situation, first we need an no-fail, all-encompassing definition of reasonable, or normal, for that matter.
There are certain obligations and standards in human life that must be extant in any persons life, like the virtually universal taboo against incest. There are others, like murder and such. The Ten Commandments are a perfect example of how to live your life, but to some aboriginal human living in a remote section of New Guinea or people in portions of Eurasia whose life is totally devoid of exposure to a Christ-centered belief system, those commandments are totally irrelevant.
The usual retort is simply, “Well, somebody should be in charge.” Okay, who? Who do you want judging your actions and your ability to make your own life decisions? Intellectuals? Royalty? Socialists, Communists, Liberals, Taoists, Republicans or even Democrats?
I feel that if you truly believe that the constitutional basis of our republic lies in the concept that, despite those among the socially elite and the politically larcenous that regard the working class of America as a sub-class of humanity and put on this earth solely for their advantage and profit, we should all share a common access to the right of self-determination in our lives and the right of self defense from thugs, rapists, murders and others, by whatever means most expedient. A right not just reserved just for the well-trained, the self-appointed elitists and the wealthy or politically privileged.
As for how we carry concealed or utilize open carry, the extent of our firearms training and even the firearms we choose to utilize, should be a personal decision, albeit founded as much on personal prejudices as practical experience and hopefully, some type of field training. In a not-so-perfect world, one size doesn’t fit all and some lifestyle choices should be left to the individual.
The secret, if perhaps one exists, is to thoroughly investigate and vet all of our elected and bureaucratic appointees and make certain that their records support that, morally and practically, they are who they claim to be, and verify that they have had multiple experiences with those matters they will be charged with adjudicating. Anything less is stupidity and sloth. Or worse.
Just saying.
