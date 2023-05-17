Watching the Cody girls soccer team this season, you can easily see the chemistry the group has.
But as much as there is on the field, there’s just as much off, especially for the senior girls, who’ve been playing together for more than 10 years.
“Ever since we were little we’ve always clicked together and we’ve always played really well together,” Aspen Kalkowski said. “I think that’s really carried through and part of the reason we’re so successful. We never take anything too heavily and we’re just always super positive with each other. We’re just kind of like sisters at this point.”
For Kalkowski, Ally Boysen, Kennedi and Reece Niemann, Jessa Lynn, Gillian Growney, Hattie Robbins, Madison Christler, Myah McCarten and Mahayla Allred (now out with injury) this week’s state soccer tournament in Green River will be the end of their journey together.
“It went by super fast looking back,” Kennedi Niemann said. “I feel like we just had state basketball and then all of a sudden we have state soccer. It’s kind of this core senior group and we’re trying to make the most of the time we have together.”
Many of the group began playing rec soccer when they were 4-5 years old. Others joined a few years later when they started Yellowstone Fire. The girls said they used to wear matching red and white bows with tassels in their hair for games.
“I remember being young in U8 in Billings, and walking around and taking pictures with the big pig mascot on the barbecue food truck,” Growney said. “I also remember that chemistry and bond. I can look back on all of that and be so happy with my experiences.”
The group found success during its Yellowstone Fire days, winning state titles in the U12 silver division and U14 gold division.
Their freshman year of soccer was derailed by Covid, but in their sophomore season, many of them helped the Fillies advance to the state championship and a second-place finish.
Last year Cody made a return trip to the title game, this time winning the championship and finishing undefeated for the first time in school history. Playing for so long together has its advantages, as often the girls know what their teammates are going to do before they do it. Miscommunications after rare and arguments even rarer.
“We just know each other so well and that helps us out on the field a lot more – running up the field and just knowing which way to go with ball,” Christler said.
McCarten didn’t play her first two years, but was persuaded by her friends to return to the sport as a junior.
“They said it was so much fun and I’d enjoy it and I’ve really enjoyed it,” she said. “I enjoyed creating bonds with everybody and learning what it’s like to be a part of something bigger than yourself.”
And while they’ve made many memories on the field, there are just as many off, with the long bus trips and overnight stays.
“Sophomore year at state we were in a bad hotel so we got switched to another one in Laramie,” Jessa Lynn said. “We got to go into their indoor facility and were playing pancake tag and just kicking the ball around. We’ve always been close in every sport. We just always have a good time.”
This season the Fillies picked up where they left off last year, and currently are 14-0 overall, and 12-0 in conference. They’ve outscored their opponents 100-21, with four goals the most any team has scored against them in a single game this season. Twice Cody won by three goals, its closest victories this year.
The Fillies biggest win was a 13-0 victory over Pinedale early in the season. They also defeated Lyman 11-1 and Green River 12-3 in their other double-digit goal victories.
“It’s definitely a little sad,” Boysen said. “I mean, we all know that it’s the end of our time together. But we’re excited about state and just ready to put it all out there because we know that it’s our last time playing together.”
Cody earned a top seed and opens the state tournament on Thursday against Rawlins at 4 p.m.
“I would hope for another state title,” Reece Niemann said. “We work every game and every practice just to win the next one and just take it game by game, but that’s the goal in the end for sure.”
But win or lose, this group will enjoy playing together one last time.
“I’m just cherishing the last several moments and games that we have as a team,” Robbins said. “Some of these girls are going to college, maybe for soccer or for a different sport. A lot of us won’t be going to the same college, but looking back at the last few games that we have will be nice to keep with us.”
