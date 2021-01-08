The Cody boys swim team got back in the pool for the first time since winter break Friday during the Cody Invite.
Coach Jason Koperski said everyone's times stayed similar to what they'd swam in December, while the Broncs finished third as a team behind Sublette and Riverton.
Joseph Killpack had a solid day, winning the 100 back and 50 free. Bradley Fick finished runner-up in the 50, with both qualifying for state in the event.
The two also helped the 200 medley relay to victory along with William Law and Joren Vipperman.
Killpack, Fick, Vipperman and Trevor Freyder finished third as part of the 400 free relay.
Vipperman also finished third in the 100 free and Fick was third in the 500.
Cody traveled to Powell on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.