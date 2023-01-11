Meeteetse.jpg

Max Potas drives around a Burlington player on Saturday on the road. (Photos by Angie Erickson)

The Meeteetse boys basketball team put up a strong performance against Kaycee at home on Friday night, but couldn’t hold on as the Buckaroos got away with a 54-48 win in Meeteetse.

