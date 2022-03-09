As the undefeated Cody girls basketball team heads to Casper for the 4A state basketball tournament, they bring with them a No. 2 ranking, a 4A West regional title, a top seed, plenty of confidence and championship aspirations.
The Fillies have their work cut out for them this weekend.
Cody (22-0, 10-0) will have to beat a pair of teams from Gillette, starting with Campbell County (8-17, 3-7) at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Casper College, a team that challenged the Fillies a bit earlier in the season in a 57-47 Cody win.
A win over the Lady Camels would most likely mean the Fillies advance to play No. 3 ranked Thunder Basin (19-5, 9-1), a team the Fillies beat in a huge upset in last year’s state tournament, and a team whose only conference loss came to top-ranked Cheyenne East (25-0, 10-0). East features 2022 Wyoming Gatorade player of the year Jordan Jones.
The Lady T-Birds beat Thunder Basin 66-54 in conference play, and then edged them 63-57 in the 4A East title game.
Those were the only two losses for Thunder Basin in its final 15 games.
If the Fillies manage to get past Thunder Basin, they will more than likely face Cheyenne East in a rematch of last year’s championship game which the Lady T-Birds won 52-37.
There are no cupcakes in the bracket this year, and every game should be hotly contested.
If the Fillies play with the confidence they have played with all season long, however, there is no telling how far this team loaded with underclassmen can go.
