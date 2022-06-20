The road to the U.S. Open for so many golfers with big dreams starts at local qualifying events, where the best of the best attempt to shake off the nerves and put together the round of their lives.
Not everyone is invited to try out, however.
A golfer needs a handicap of 1.4 or lower just to step on the course. That narrows the field of amateurs dramatically.
But with a handicap that more than qualifies, and coming off a third-place finish at state his senior year, Cody High School graduate Hunter Hall set his sights on making his mark and qualifying to advance in one of the most electrifying major tournaments in all of golf, and he nearly did it.
One hole seemed to make all the difference.
Hall, with fellow CHS graduate Bradley Fick as his caddie, tied for second with an even par 72 in Wyoming’s U.S. Open qualifier in Riverton last month, his first attempt ever at making the U.S. Open regional cut.
“That course fits my eye pretty well, so I was confident going in,” Hall said. “I was pleased with how it all went.”
Hall and Fick showed up two days before the qualifier to get some practice rounds in. Neither had played the Riverton course before until an exploratory round about two months ago.
And, this being Wyoming, the pair already had a big obstacle to face in their first practice round for the Open.
“Once we played a round in about 50 mph wind,” Fick said. “And he still shot a 76 or 77, so we thought ‘Okay, we’ll take that.’”
It was Fick who convinced Hall to enter the qualifier last November, and as former CHS golf teammates and players with similar approaches to the game, the duo made for a solid combination of the course.
“Bradley is one of the smartest people I know,” Hall said. “He is a big numbers guy and was really helpful as far as calculating distance and wind and stuff like that. I mean, he’s going to Boise State next year to study astrophysics, so I am basically getting help from a future rocket scientist.”
The next round’s weather was a little better. Hall shot around a 69, three shots under par. Things were looking even better.
Most golfers likely have the time to put in a little more preparation than a couple of practice rounds, and the Cody kids knew they were going up against state champion Parker Paxton, playing on his home course where he had shot 66 to win a high school tournament just before the qualifier.
In Hall’s three-man group alone he was going up against an NCAA Division I golfer and former Kelly Walsh state champion Taj Sutherland.
“All I wanted to do was win my group,” Hall said. “That’s all I wanted. The guys in my group were really good.”
After birdies on Hole No. 2 and the 516-yard par 5 No. 6, Hall pulled away from Sutherland and knew he was in pretty good shape and on his way to an eventual 72 and winning his group, feeling confident he would at least finish in the top half of the field of 15, which would have been fine considering the tough conditions and the competition.
“There is already a lot of pressure,” Fick said. “The U.S. Open tents are there and the tee markers and the flags are there. The day of the course is set up just brutally hard. The greens were ridiculously firm and the pin locations were so hard. You had to play a lot more thinking-type golf.”
Neither of them knew where they stood as they approached the club house after 18 holes, but were pretty satisfied with the round.
They were the second to last group to finish and didn’t think they had a chance, but then they saw the scoreboard.
Hall was tied for first place with one other golfer at 72.
“I was like ‘Hunter, you’d better stay warm. It looks like you’ll be in a playoff.”
He did end up in a playoff to advance to the next U.S. Open qualifying round, but it was for second.
Home-course kid Paxton came in from the final group with a 2 under 70 to take first and advance.
It turned out Hall’s 3-putt and bogie on hole 10 came back to haunt him, as Paxton birdied that hole to help separate him from the rest of the field, including Hall.
“I hit a good wedge shot on 10 and just 3-putted from there,” Hall said. “I kind of zoned out. That was the difference right there probably.”
Hall and Fick were still in line for a playoff, however, as second place is automatically an alternate with an outside chance of advancing.
It was a bittersweet playoff for Fick who had been doing the heavy lifting all day.
“He had fun playing the game, and I had to carry around a 60-pound bag all day,” Fick said. “When we had to go to a playoff I was like, ‘Oh, come on, man!’”
Hall entered the playoff on hole 1 against Trey Massey, a current Eastern Wyoming College golfer who holds the non-tournament course record of 62 on the Lander course, and Jaren Calkins, current University of Wyoming golfer and four-time state champion.
“We went to hole 1 and they said we were just going to play until there is a winner,” Hall said.
All three tied on the first hole, Massey bogeyed the second hole and was eliminated.
A tough lie on the par 5 hole 3 led to a bogey for Hall, however, and the end of his U.S. Open dream. It was a hard result to take after the big-hitter had been crushing the par 5s all day.
But it’s experience he will be able to take with him into the first round of next year’s opening qualifier, and a confidence boost for this week’s U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier in South Jordan, Utah.
A top three finish at Glenmoor Country Club means a shot at the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in Bandon, Oregon.
Hall said he’d be paying attention to the first two rounds of the Open, but then the focus would be on practice rounds on Saturday and Sunday at Glenmoor as he aims to win the Junior Amateur and skip next year’s U.S. Open qualifying.
The winner gets an exemption and an automatic spot in next year’s Open.
Hall will head to Central Wyoming College to play golf this fall.
“He’s good enough. He should be trying to qualify for the U.S. Open every year,” Fick said. “It’s such a great experience.”
