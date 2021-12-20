There haven’t been too many opportunities so far this year for the Cody High School Nordic ski team to get any time on the snow, but both girls and boys opened the new season with solid performances at home Friday and Saturday at Pahaska Tepee Resort.
Lack of snow canceled what was supposed to be the start of the season last week on Casper Mountain, making the Cody Invitational the official start to the 2021-22 season.
The temperature was at or near single digits at the start of the races on Friday and Saturday, and the Park County Nordic Ski Association groomers managed to create a solid, fast race course even with very little snow to work with.
“I am so proud of all of these athletes,” coach Meggin Becker said. “It is tough going into a race, especially the first one of the season with only two to three times on snow. For most, it was the first time on snow and skis, let alone a high school race.”
The skiers started out with one of the most mentally challenging races all season in the classic on Friday. Varsity competitors continue to climb for two miles uphill, make the turn and get a brief breather for about 200 yards before pushing to the finish.
JV skiers climbed for half the distance, yet had to push the entire two miles.
Marshall Brookins landed third for the varsity boys on Friday in 22 minutes, 59.5 seconds, one of six competitors finishing 2.1 seconds out of first and .5 seconds out of second.
That made for an exciting start to the Saturday races since they are separated by finish time at the start of that race.
“Competing again was thrilling and needed,” Brookins said. “I was glad I was able to push myself again and able to produce good times due to my dedication to the team this summer and off season, going to camps and training harder than ever.”
Hayden Campbell finished in 24:53.5 for 18th in a solid start to the new season.
On the girls side it was Elisa Wachob landing 17th for the Fillies in 27:37.1 and Hayley Pearson-Horner 33rd in 31:38.5.
The JV boys had two top-20 finishers in Curtis Miller and Parker Laing.
Manon Desquesses finished 12th for the JV girls in 17:28.1 and Teegan Cowie 21st in 19:55.2.
On Saturday, Brookins turned in another dynamic performance in the 6K freestyle, finishing 8th in 19:53.0. Campbell turned in another consistent race, finishing in 21:32.9 for 18th.
Miller and Laing again turned in top 20 finishes for the JV boys in 14:38.4 and 16:33.1, respectively.
Pearson-Horner was the only varsity girl to finish Saturday. She clocked a 30:49.5 for 34th.
Cowie again had a good JV performance, finishing 14th in 17:21.2.
“With seven returning athletes, if we can get back to where we left off as a team last season, stay healthy and bring along our talented newcomers, we could challenge some of these bigger ski teams,” Becker said. “So it will be exciting to see how this season unfolds.”
The unfolding will continue for the CHS Nordic team Jan. 7-8 on Casper Mountain.
Cody invitational
Two-day combined team scores
Girls – 1. Lander, 135. 2. Natrona County, 111. 3. Kelly Walsh, 85. 4. Cody/Sheridan, 21. Pinedale, 18. Jackson, 17.
Boys – 1. Lander, 114. 2. Kelly Walsh, 112. 3. Natrona County, 83. 4. Laramie, 78. 5. Cody/Sheridan, 44. 6. Pinedale, 19. 7. Jackson, 10.
6K Classic 12/17
Boys Varsity
3. Marshall Brookins, 22:59.5. 18. Hayden Campbell, 24.53.5. 47. Luis Mata, 29:28.4. 48. Justin McDowell, 30:22.1. 51. Sean Kyle Taylor, 31:07.2.
JV Boys 3K
14. Parker Laing, 16:34.9. 18. Curtis Miller, 17:29.6.
Girls Varsity
17. Elisa Wachob, 27:47.1. 33. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 31:38.5.
JV Girls
12. Manon Desquesses, 17:28.1. 21. Teegan Cowie, 19:55.2.
6K Freestyle 12/18
Boys Varsity
8. Brookins, 19:53.0. 18. Campbell, 21:32.9. 67. Taylor, 26:06.9. 69. Mata, 27:20.7.
JV Boys
14. Miller, 14:38. 18. Miller, 17:29.6.
Girls Varsity
17. Wachob, 27:47.1. 33. Pearson-Horner, 31:38.5.
JV Girls
12. Manon Desquesses, 17:28.1. 21. Cowie, 19:55.2.
