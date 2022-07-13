The Cody Cubs dropped a pair of tight conference games on Tuesday night, falling to cross-county rival Powell 5-4 in game one, and 4-1 in game two.
“We just couldn’t get our bats going, and our energy wasn’t where it needed to be,” Trey Thomasson said. “Communication, doing the little things right and not being able to adjust to the adversity were all things that the team struggled with.”
Cody is now 28-19 overall and 6-2 in conference.
“Powell played well,” coach Bart Grenz said. “They’ve got a good team and they were tough games.”
Cody got two solid pitching performances from its starters in both games.
Jack Schroeder tossed 6 innings to kick things off, giving up seven hits and three runs while striking out five.
“Jack threw a good game,” Grenz said. “He overcame adversity and was able to give us six strong innings.”
Trey Thomasson went 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out four in game two.
“That was probably the best outing I’ve ever had, I was really feeling good,” he said.
Powell secured an early 2-0 lead in game one, and held on to that lead until the bottom of the fourth, when Dominic Phillips scored after a single to lead off the frame.
The Cubs took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Eli Johnston to score Wyatt Carlson, and Phillips drove in Thomasson after he singled.
Powell rallied in the top of the sixth to tie things up and put a pair across in the seventh to secure the win.
Jace Jarrett led the way at the plate for the Cubs with a pair of singles.
Thomasson and Phillips added hits for Cody.
After Thomasson shut down Powell through 6 1/3 innings, Powell put three runs across in the seventh to get the 4-1 win in game two.
“Trey had a great outing and was looking sharp,” Grenz said. “It might have been his best outing of the year.”
Thomasson had the only two hits for the Cubs as well. His single in the bottom of the seventh scored Jayvin McAlmond for Cody’s only run of the game.
“We have to work more closely as a team, and go into every game with more energy and enthusiasm,” Thomasson said.
The Cubs have already wrapped up the Northwest “A” regular season title and will enter the District Tournament in Green River the No. 1 seed on July 18-20.
Powell earned the No. 2 seed.
The Cubs have one final game to close out the regular season. They welcome a team out of Billings on Wednesday for a single, nine-inning matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(Amber Steinmetz contributed to this story)
