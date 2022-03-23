The Cody USA folkstyle wrestling team took first place out of six teams last week at a tournament in Lovell.
The freestyle wrestlers finished second out of five teams behind the North Big Horn Rams wrestling club and ahead of Powell.
The Cody club racked up nearly 20 gold medals in folkstyle and landed 13 wrestlers in the top spots in freestyle.
Complete results include:
Folkstyle
6U 36-40 - 2. Barrett Tillery.
6U 43 - 1. Wyatt Ferrell.
6U 45 - 1. Connor Wipf.
6U 49 - 6. Liam Thomas.
6U 53-56 - 2. Spence Hill. 5. Cooper Spence.
8U 49 - 3. Peyton Simenson. 5. Peyton Grizzle.
8U 53 - 1. Lee Dunnam. 4. Cruz Morales.
8U 56 - 3. Eli Gideon.
8U - 70 - 1. Logan Hill.
8U 85-87 - 1. Logan Hill.
10U 67 - 2. Dean Dunnam. 6. Korbin Fenton.
10U 71 - 2. Dominic Glass. 3. Walter Geer.
10U 77 - 5. Walter Geer.
10U 84 - 2. Stevie French.
10U 93 - 1. Bryton Grant. 2. Issac Kossman.
10U 105-110 - 2. Caysin Lewis. 3. Calvin Crosby.
10U 120-plus - 1. Caysin Lewis.
10U girls 77-90 - 1. Stevie French.
12U 63-70 - 1. Isiah Doane.
12U 82 - 1. Kayson Grant.
12U 86 - 2. Chauncey Dalton.
12U 92 - 1. Kaleb Hill. 2. Bryton Grant.
12U 98 - 1. Kaleb Hill.
12U 135 - 2. Josephine Becker.
12U 160 - 1. Christian Kossman. 2. Zachary Martin
12U 128-131 - 2. Josephine Becker.
14U 83-87 - 1. Kayson Grant. 2. Griffin Mortenson.
14U 106-110 - 1. Kannon Grant.
14U 149-152 - 1. Cinch Dalton.
14U 187 - 2. Noah Trunkhill.
16U 100-106 - 1. Kannon Grant.
16U 126-132 - 1. Syrus Bates.
16U 160-172 - 1. Gavin Seibert. 3. Jake Martin.
Freestyle
6U 53-56 - 1. Spence Hill.
8U 49-53 - 4. Lee Dunnam.
8U 56 - 1. Eli Gideon.
8U 70 - 1. Logan Hill.
8U 85-87 - 1. Logan Hill.
10U 67 - 1. Dean Dunnam.
10U 71 - 2. Dominic Glass.
10U 84-89 - 1. Bryton Grant. 2. Issac Kossman.
10U 105-107 - 2. Caysin Lewis.
10U 120-plus - 1. Caysin Lewis.
12u 63-70 - 1. Isiah Doane.
12U 82 - 1. Kayson Grant.
12U 92-98 - 1. Kaleb Hill
12U 160-plus - 1. Christian Kossman.
14U 83-87 - 1. Griffin Mortenson.
14U 106-110 - 1. Kannon Gran.
