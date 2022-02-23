As I’ve written many times previously, I devour the printed page. I usually find primitive skills, knife or firearms magazines the most interesting. That’s probably because that is what I had written about for many years. The outdoor adventure genre also intrigues me as do those publications, like the Smithsonian Magazine, that deal with old stuff as well as current events. If nothing else, Reader’s Digest or National Geographic will work. Sometimes these magazines are funny when they don’t intend to be.
I just finished reading a primitive skills story on your basic minimalist camp cooking when out in the wilds. Talk about an eye-opener. I didn’t realize a woods wanderer needed everything from special knives (yes, that’s plural) to speciality campfire lighters and around 200 pounds of cooking gear, including special alloy grills, special beer-can-sized jet stoves, special wooden dinner plates and wooden bowls, and special lightweight camp eating utensils to adequately survive in the outdoors, let alone in the wilderness. I won’t even get into sleeping gear and footwear.
Whatever happened to the dingle stick? I’ll get back to that in a minute, but understand that when Sandi and I were group camping with our local primitives or attending a rendezvous or such type doings, we used a cast iron dutch oven often. Actually, it was only a few years back I sold most of our cast iron and hand-forged camp stuff because we didn’t use it anymore. We had four sizes of dutch ovens, several flat skillets, and three or four round ones and a bunch of other assorted cast iron paraphernalia. Gives me a hernia just to think about it.
Point is, we, and especially I, didn’t use that cumbersome crap whenever we took off for a day or two up-country. On my own when I went trekking, I think my backpack may have weighed a bit more than 30 pounds. Trekking, as I define it, is when you park your rig at the end of some two-track, slip on your pack, grab your rifle and head off for a day or two of just plain old woods bumming. Exploring and scouting, as it were.
If I were hunting or just going to be gone for a day or two, besides salt, instant coffee and bullion cubes, the only thing I absolutely carried was a “billy” can in case I couldn’t cook it on a dingle stick. And yes, although I know how to start a fire with a flint and steel, I used a lighter, usually butane, to start my fire when out and about by myself. I still do. Always carry two, even now.
Also, using those little candles made for birthday cakes was one of mankind’s better inventions for starting fires with wet wood. Or a cork-sized plug of G.I. fire starter. Incidentally, a “dingle “ stick is similar to what folks use for roasting hot dogs and marshmallows over an open fire. Everything from fresh-caught fish to loin of rock chuck to grasshoppers can be impaled on a proper stick and roasted.
I usually carried a small, lightweight shovel for digging a fire hole and making my cooking fire in that. Lacking time for that, I enjoyed a couple of mouthfuls of crackers smeared with a mixture of peanut butter and honey carried in a reusable plastic tube similar to what toothpaste comes in. That, and a handful of peanuts, honey-roasted and carried in a plastic baggie, were all I really needed.
If I really wanted to poke the pony, it was a small can of spam and a handful of Ritz crackers. The shovel came in handy for cat holes too, but a good knife would suffice if weight was at a premium. I always thought, against the teachings of all the survival preachers/ writers, that if an extra 6 ounces made that big of difference in your ability to survive a few nights in the woods, either get in shape or stay home.
To be truthful, on those extended trips where I was really feeling decadent, I’d bring a tin cup along. Like for instant coffee or bullion. I often carried bullion cubes for a bedtime refresher. Even a pine squirrel tastes pretty good stewed in a billy with chicken or beef bullion cubes and a handful of greens. Young snowshoe hares have excellent eating properties, but I don’t eat snakes and I avoid chipmunks at all costs. Grouse are a no-brainer.
Three or four aluminum rods, broken from an unused refrigerator grill and about a foot long, give or take, can be used for putting over fire stones, grill style, and come in handy for cooking coffee and such. Green willows will also work if the fire’s not too hot or you don’t use them for too long. Avoid fir and spruce limbs if possible.
More likely, I’d suspend my billy from its bail over the fire by using green branches appropriate to the task, to cook or heat whatever I wanted. The billy, by the way, which I found on a canoe trip through the Boundary Waters Wilderness area, was a 1 pound empty coffee can, with a wire bail put through the top. Can’t do that anymore since coffee comes in plastic cans and they melt.
Once, on a minimalist-style elk hunt below the Spanish Peaks in southern Montana, hunting out of a brush lean-to, Les and I used an aluminum coffee pot of about the quart size for a billy. Since it had a wire bail and a pouring spout, it worked great for heating liquids until we decided to make some oatmeal for breakfast in it. That stuff not only stayed with us for several days, but the unused portion solidified like concrete inside the pot when it cooled, and, as far as I know, that danged pot is still buried somewhere in the Spanish Peaks. Unless some overly hungry griz dug it up and broke its molars on it. Les was supposed to go back and get it the next summer, but I don’t think he did.
As far as shelter on overnighters I usually just packed a 10-foot-by-10-foot plastic tarp. I spent many an afternoon waiting out a mountain thunderstorm squatting under one of those tarps, and spent more than one night sleeping beneath one suspended lean-to style above me. In the spring, summer and fall, I always packed a down style vest along, too, in case things turned cold.
Back in 1978, when I drew my first bighorn sheep tag, Sandi took some old parachute nylon and sewed me a lightweight Baker-style lean-to just big enough for one. I used it for packing into the high country solo. Did quite a lot of that for remote country fishing and just screwing around, using rock chucks and the occasional fish for food and trying to stay out of the big bears’ way. Loved it too.
I guess those days are long gone. I’m not near as much coyote as I used to be. Heck, my legs are “pert near” gone now and I’m 35 pounds heavier these days. Besides, if there’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy God’s ultimate creation, his high country, God willing Sandi will be right beside me. I’m going to need someone along to help me remember where I put the keys to the truck before we turned in.
