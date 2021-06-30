Way back when I was in high school, we were taught about the history of this country. Although politicized, it was, in the main, a factual representation of the events that created this country. It was not some liberal school teacher or socialist politician’s politically corrected version. Granted, that history was not always 100% accurate. After all, history is written by the winning side.
My lineage, on my paternal grandmother’s side, extends back to Israel Putnum, a farmer/hunter/patriot who, as a young man of local renown, fought for the British, in the several years of the French and Indian wars, preceding the American Revolution. As an elder statesman, he again took up arms when the call went out and fought for the Americans against the British king and his Hessian forces during our revolution.
I’d like to add that male members of my direct family lineage have since fought in every war of consequence this country has engaged in since then. It was probably due to the German and Scots-Irish blood lines. We are a troublesome lot and, it seems, enjoy a good mix-up when liberties of common people are usurped by the jerks of this world. Sandi’s father and brothers and nephews have likewise served.
So I’ve always been sensitive to the methods and tactics used to fight these wars, including the big one celebrated on July 4th. Make no mistake, this one was a world changer, fought on our own land by ordinary citizens who had long suffered under the rule of England and fought against a professional army comprised of both the English redcoats and the German Hessians, loaned to the British king by King George III’s close relative, the German ruler.
I was taught in American History 101 that our patriots, as an army, accomplished little until some European army officer decided to advise General George Washington on troop deportment and trained our troops in drill and tactics the European nations were using at the time. It is also a fact that the French, after determining the war was worrisome for the British, sold our patriots small arms and other munitions. Admittedly France was helpful in our little dust-up with the Brits. My, how times have changed.
I was also taught that although much nationalistic pride was accorded the rural people, the tiny nation-to-be’s farmers and hunters with their long rifles, that their contribution to the war effort was minimal, at best. Many history books we had to study maintained that the war for independence from British crown rule was won only because we enlisted European tactics of massed fire from unrifled muskets and bayonet drills. My own research efforts indicate otherwise.
If that version is true, why did several of the European nations, which fervently studied our battles and tactics, arrange to enlist troops comprised solely of riflemen and hunters and train those soldiers in our small unit tactics after our revolution concluded? The contribution of individual patriots, fighting in small units, using their long-barreled, rifled bore, hunting rifles during our revolution cannot be dismissed. Point of fact, for example, Morgan’s Riflemen.
Morgan’s Riflemen was an elite grouping of light infantry units commanded by Daniel Morgan during our American revolutionary war. Equipped with their backwoods “Kentucky” rifles, instead of the militia’s smoothbore muskets, and fighting as small units under a central command, these units are credited by several military historians with turning the tide of the war. Morgan’s units were not that unique, there were several of these units fighting the Brits under various commanders.
Morgan’s units, dressed in standard backwoods garb instead of uniforms, distinguished their presence in several battles by using hit-and-run guerilla tactics. Morgan, in early 1777, was commissioned as a colonel and made commander of the 11th Virginia. Within weeks, General Washington personally commanded him to form a rifle corps comprised of men specially skilled with their long rifles.
Later, Morgan and his men were joined to the Northern Army commanded by General Horatio Gates and, during the Battle of Bemis Heights and the Battle of Saratoga, proved to be pivotal in several engagements, including, during one battle, driving back a British army advance unit all the way to the main force and then attacking the enemy’s right flank and forcing a British retreat.
All of Morgan’s men were woods-wise and crack shots. Probably the most famous of them was an Irish lad named Timothy Murphy. All of the volunteer troops supplied their own long-barreled muzzle loading rifles, but Timothy’s was different. It was a Golcher built, swivel-breech, double barreled long rifle. During the siege of Boston, he is recorded as having shot at and hit several British soldiers in small boats in Boston Harbor from over a half-mile away. Situating himself on a harbor overlook, he shot them one by one as they rowed frantically to get out of range.
These men were using flintlock fired, muzzle loading, black powder rifles, with crude open sights on their barrels. Those were the AR-15s of their era. Men armed with those rifles not only won wars, but killed bison, grizzly bears, elephants, tigers, lions and every other type of dangerous or large game. Although slow to load, in the hands of a trained rifleman, they can be extremely effective.
During the battle of Saratoga, it was Murphy who, seated high up in a large tree, shot the British General Simon-Fraser in the chest at a range of 330 yards. Then, switching to his second barrel, he shot the general’s senior aid, Sir Francis Clerke, as he bent over the general. By wars’ end Murphy was on record with 42 confirmed kills.
There’s much more, but by now you should get the drift. Throughout our history, single men, from Timothy Murphy to Sgt. York, from Audie Murphy to Captain Joe Ronnie Hooper, warriors all, have responded to America’s call for freedom fighters and, in the carnage and chaos of the front lines, under heavy fire, have made the difference. Even as recently as Afghanistan and other similar dust-ups, our warriors have kicked the enemy’s butt at nearly every meeting.
Invincible? No. Determined? Yep. Whether Marines or Airmen or Army or Navy and including the Coast Guard and Merchant Marines, all who have served in times of crisis harken back to those bloodlines that spawned the Morgans and Murphys earlier in the history of our country. It is the blood spilled willingly by America’s warriors that gives us a reason to celebrate this upcoming 4th of July, the date we celebrate the winning of our independence from British rule and of ending our allegiance to any and all monarchies.
Here’s wishing an enjoyable celebratory Fourth of July to all true American patriots. But while you’re celebrating, just remember the sacrifice of all of those who fought for your freedoms through the centuries and of those who died answering freedoms call.
No, freedom isn’t free, and all of us need to remember that our freedom’s were paid for in blood and were not gained simply to give them away to the socialists and self-serving politicians. Remember, eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.
