Brandon Williams pulled out his 3-iron, facing a 243-yard shot into the wind with a light drizzle.
It was his second shot on the second hole of the playoff in the Cody Stampede Golf Tournament, with Williams and his partner eyeing a second-consecutive tourney title.
“I hit a low hook around the tree,” he said. “It was a career shot, as good as I could hit it.
“On a sudden death hole, that’s a tough shot to match.”
Two putts later on the June 26 day, Williams and Jordan Heath had defended their gross score title at a sold-out Stampede Golf Tournament at Olive Glenn Golf & Country Club.
“It was a very successful one this year,” golf club pro Matt Gibbens said.
In all, 120 golfers participated in 60 teams of two playing 18 holes each day for two days in a best-ball format. There was also a practice round.
The net winners for the overall two days were guests from Sheridan and the Powderhorn Golf Club, Tim Barnes and Matt Ebzery.
Gibbens said the Calcutta was a huge success with the Musser Brothers doing the auctioning for teams Friday night and raising a nice chunk of change for the field to play for on Saturday’s round.
At the end of the second day Williams and Heath were tied at 8-under-par with the team of Case O’Neal and Patrick Manning, while the first hole of the playoff was also even.
Then Williams, who said he’s best at his short game, made the long fairway strike on hole No. 9, hitting the green 25 feet from the hole. His two-putt secured a birdie, while neither opponent could match the birdie on the par 5.
“That was a very impressive shot,” Gibbens said. “He’s a player. As he showed, he can definitely play.”
Williams, who teaches in the Cody School District and is the assistant coach of the CHS golf team, has been displaying his talents all summer.
He’s won four tournaments and secured the consolation bracket of another at Devils Tower.
He’s on the course a lot.
“I definitely have golfed more this summer,” he said, adding his children are at the age where they can swing clubs now.
He’s also volunteering at assistant golf pro Chris Hogan’s Wednesday junior camps.
“Selfishly I’m coaching them up to get them into the high school,” he laughed. “This game has done a lot for me, so I definitely owe this game a lot.”
This summer he’s also getting a lot in return, and there are still a number of tournaments he’s eyeing the rest of the summer.
He’s not expecting to pull off his 3-iron shot each time out, however.
“That iron shot was probably a top-five shot in my life,” Williams said. “That was definitely one I won’t forget soon.”
Results:
1st Place Gross - Brandon Williams and Jordan Heath
2nd Place Gross - Case O’Neil and Patrick Manning
3rd Place Gross - Bill Arno and Tyler Johnson
4th Place Gross - Scott Aune and Mark Isakson
1st Place Net - Tim Barnes and Matt Ebzery
2nd Place Net - Clinton Boutelle and Ivan Augedahl
3rd Place - Steve Leonard and Jared Guyer
4th Place Net - Cody Chamblin and Bryan McCullough
