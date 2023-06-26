Rain wreaked havoc on the Lions Wood Bat tourney during the weekend, canceling multiple games.
The Cody Legion team only got to play three of its scheduled five during the weekend, and also had a game on Wednesday canceled as well.
“The rain has been very frustrating, especially over the weekend,” coach Beau White said. “But it is out of our control so we have just tried to stay focused.”
The Cubs made the most of those three they were able to play though, finishing 3-0 to improve to 22-15.
“Overall it was a good weekend for our team,” White said. “Our pitching, offense and defense was solid all weekend.”
Cody travels to Casper on Wednesday and hosts the Billings Expos on Thursday at 4 and 6 p.m.
Cody 11, World Baseball White 0
A seven-run third allowed the Cubs to pull away in their final game of the weekend on Sunday.
“In the third inning we got walked a lot and we hit the ball better in that inning. We also ran the bases better,” Eli Johnston said.
An error and single by Dominic Phillips quickly scored the first run. Trey Thomasson and William Duke then hit singles to load the bases. Wyatt Carlson drew a walk to score a run, followed by a single by Ben Reinker to drive in two.
Back-to-back walks again loaded the bases and Reinker scored on a wild pitch. The final run scored on a sac fly by Jack Schroeder.
“We had another good pitching outing against the other World team,” White said. “The second inning was the difference in the game because we were able to stretch the lead and give our guy on the mound the support he needed.”
Cody scored one in the first inning on an error. In the second the Cubs added two more after a single by Wyatt Carlson, walk and single by Jace Jarrett.
The Cubs final run came in the fourth on a hit by pitch and single by Reinker.
“I thought both World teams were equally skilled,” Johnston said. “They were both good games.”
At the plate, Reinker went 2-3, Carlson 1-1 and Thomasson 1-2.
Trey Schroeder earned the win, giving up just two hits and striking out eight through 4 innings. Thomasson went 1 inning and allowed no runs or hits.
Cody 12, World Baseball
Red 2
The Cubs 10-run ruled World Baseball Red in their first game on Friday for a 12-2 win.
“We played well in the first game against the World team,” White said. “Our offense started early and that gave our pitching and defense confidence playing with a lead. Our pitcher did a good job going out and throwing strikes and making them swing the bats.”
Cody put up three runs in the first, which saw singles by Trey Schroeder, Phillips and Thomasson, and a sac fly by Carlson. The Cubs added two in the second on a sac fly by Trey Schroeder and single by Phillips.
Four scored in the third on a dropped third strike, steal, error and a balk.
The Colts got on the board in the fourth with two runs but a single by Johnston and double by William Duke scored three to end the game.
“They had some great pitching, had some nasty off-speed and could command well,” Carlson said of the World team.
Phillips went 3-3, Trey Schroeder 2-2 and Jarrett 2-4.
Easton Hartley earned the win, giving up two runs on two hits through 5 innings.
“The defense was great, they were able to back up Hartley and show out and keep runs limited,” Carlson said.
Cody 8, Arapahoe 2
The Cubs got off a to a fast start against the Colorado school and never trailed in their second game Friday.
“Energy was a huge part of our success against them,” Carlson said. “The dugout was talking the whole game and kept everyone in it.”
Cody started the first with singles by Jarrett and Trey Schroeder and a three-run homer to left by Jack Schroeder.
A double by Jarrett and Jack Schroeder in the second made it 4-0.
Both teams were quiet until the Warriors scored in the fifth inning on an error.
Singles by Trey Schroeder, Jack Schroeder, and Thomasson, a triple by Duke and sac fly by Carlson made it 8-1 in the fifth.
Arapahoe scored one more in the sixth.
At the plate, Jack Schroeder went 4-4, Thomasson 2-3, and Jarrett and Trey Schroeder 2-4.
Reinker earned the win, going 6 innings and giving up two runs on five hits. Kaiden Kondelis pitched 1 inning and allowed one hit.
“Our offense got started early with some runs against Arapahoe, and we ran some good at bats against their pitcher,” White said. “Defensively, I thought we played well and worked hard to get outs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.