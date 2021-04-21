Spring golf is the final chance for seniors to play competitively in the blue and gold jerseys and a big opportunity for younger golfers to get in the swing of things.
“Our spring season is designed to work on the fundamentals of the golf swing for new golfers and to get less experienced golfers more opportunities to play tournament golf,” coach Jacob Kraft said. “Both fall and spring seasons are only six weeks each and we are at the mercy of the weather.”
When the Broncs and Fillies have been able to get on the course, the results have been a continuation of a team that finished second last year at 3A state. Cody opened with a win in early March at the Worland Invite, beating second-place Sheridan by 14 strokes.
Junior Hunter Hall built on his stellar fall campaign with a team low of 76 and Carter Schutzman added a 77.
Cody plays again Friday at Powell and hosts an April 30 tourney. Kraft said he’s hoping to build a Fillies team for the fall as well and is working with three girls to establish it.
Cody has 24 golfers out, seventh-12th grade, who have a wide variety of experience.
“We attempt to tailor our instruction and practices to fit a variety of different abilities and levels,” Kraft said. “The spring season really allows newer golfers, especially those new to tournament golf, an opportunity to transition into competitive stroke tournaments with less pressure compared to the fall season.
“The game of golf takes considerable time to become consistent and comfortable and the spring season is a great time for our less experienced to gain skills and confidence.”
The Cody golfers this spring also get instruction from a pair of coaches, Kraft and assistant coach Brandon Williams.
