Luke Talich set a new school record in the 100-meter Thursday in Sheridan in only his third high school track meet, helping to lead the Cody teams in Sheridan.
At the Gary Benson Memorial, Talich finished second in the 100 meter in 10.83. Jared Grenz had set the previous record of 10.87 in 2019.
Talich also finished third in the 200 and second in long jump, while Graidin Arnold came in second in the 300-meter hurdles as the Broncs finished sixth in an eight-team meet that included many of the largest schools.
The Fillies finished fifth, led by a top finish by Grace Shaffer in pole vault and a win by the 4x400 relay team of Shaffer, Ada Nelson, Holly Spiering and Lake Harrison.
Ava Stafford also finished second in the 2-mile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.