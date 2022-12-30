The Cody Middle School wrestling team had been competing at a high level all season, but saved its best for last as they ended the year winning the conference championship in Thermopolis.
“While it was a little bit of a surprise to walk away as conference champions, in some respects it wasn’t,” coach Trev Wood said. “These young men work hard, ask a lot of questions and have the desire to be better.”
The Bronc grapplers consistently finished in the top three at tournaments all season, and walked away from conference with a number of first and second place winners to help win the title.
Seventh grader Bobby Hernandez placed first at nearly every tournament this year at 77 pounds, losing only one to a wrestler out of Montana.
After falling in an early season match to another Montana grappler, Kayson Grant swept the competition from there on out at 84 pounds
“The great thing about Kayson is he is a tough competitor and doesn’t give up easily,” coach Rodney Miears said. “Later in the season at the Laurel tournament, he beat the same Montana kid in a tough finals match and placed first.”
Both coaches said they are excited about Tevyn Bates at 84 pounds The seventh grader placed second at every tournament this year and will be tough to beat next near.
“Compared to last year we were smaller in numbers, but we had an experienced group leading the way throughout the season,” Wood said. “If you look at the guys consistently placing in the top three every week, they have a lot of experience.”
Sixth grader Dane Dunham gained a little bit of that experience this season at 84 pounds He went up against older competition in the conference tournament and stepped up to finish fourth.
After battling through some illness late in the season, Jonah Schulz managed to pull off third place in the conference tournament at 98 pounds
“Jonah was one of three home-school wrestlers on the team and consistently placed in the top three throughout the season,” Miears said. “He was a great leader for the team.’
Tommy Sitz capped off a successful season in a tough 105 lb. bracket with a second place finish at conference.
“Despite the challenge of being in such a hard weight class, Tommy never backed down from adversity,” Miears said. “He is one of the most coachable kids in the room and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to be successful. We are excited to see where next year takes him.”
At 110 pounds Kort Sorensen also wrestled in one of the toughest brackets all season, but the eighth grader still placed first or second at every tournament. He ended up with silver at conference.
“It has been great to watch him grow throughout middle school wrestling,” Wood said. “We know he will continue to battle for years to come.”
Eighth grader Jaxson French ended his season with his best performance at conference at 115 pounds, winning a tough match to advance to the semifinals, eventually finishing second overall.
At 126 pounds, Gabe Grant ended his middle school career with an undefeated eighth grade season and first place at conference.
“We are really proud of him,” Miears said. “He has a unique, funky style that you just can’t coach, but it’s there and it works for him. He is one of the most humble and hard-working kids on the team, and he sets a great example for others to follow.”
For someone new to the sport, Harold Wages ended his season on a high note, finishing fourth at conference at 165 pounds
At 220 lbs, Noah Trunkhill finished his middle school career with plenty of success.
“It’s pretty awesome to think about where Noah started as a sixth grader,” Miears said. “As a sixth grader he may have won two matches the entire year, but despite the adversity he came back these last two years, worked hard and continued to improve.”
In the B bracket at the conference tournament, eighth grader Cole Wright had a solid end to the season at 115 pounds despite being new to wrestling.
At 115 pounds, Dantley Lewis fought to third place even though the sixth grader is also relatively new to the sport.
Seventh grader Tate Machen landed fourth at conference at 115 pounds
“Tate kept a positive attitude and didn’t let defeat get him down,” Miears said.
Other wrestlers included James Wages, Jude Thompson, Gavin Whitlock, Micah Trunkhill and Kaleb Hill, who had a solid season going against some older, more experienced wrestlers.
Sawyer Engdahl couldn’t wrestle due to injury, and Kevin Winkleman was unable to attend the conference tournament.
“While these young men didn’t have the success they may have wanted at conference, each and every one of them stuck with it, overcame challenges and improved a lot on the year,” Miears said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.