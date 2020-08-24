It was a season that for a while no one was sure was even going to get off the ground. Ever resilient in its 82nd year, the Cody Nite Rodeo is set to wrap up this week after a shortened season.
“Under the circumstances, I think it was a great year,” stock contractor Maury Tate said. “It’s one of the best years of rodeo we’ve ever had.”
Contestants came from across the country to compete, and now the 10 best in each event will have one more shot to take home a big purse. The Stampede Board is chipping in an additional $15,000 to bring the payout of each event to $4,500, down $500 from last year. Even so, with the number of rodeos that have been canceled this year, that’s one of the better pots available.
“It’s like a reward for the kids who have stayed all summer,” Tate said, “a way to end the summer on a high note.”
“I don’t think it’s just about the money,” said Stampede Board President Mike Darby. “It’s about the honor to compete to become champion of their event.”
The best of Nite Rodeo will compete Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.