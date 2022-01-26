It seems apropos this week in particular that “Hot in Herre” by Nelly gets the Cody High School cheer squad fired up before some practices, as things are about to heat up exponentially this weekend as they head to the 2022 Wyoming State Spirit Competition in Casper.
“Brittany (coach Schumacher) will play that song before we go full out and everyone gets pumped,” junior Blair Brengle said. “It’s pretty funny.”
In the five years since Schumacher has taken over the program, the sport of cheerleading has exploded in popularity, and the team itself has trended right along with that trajectory and plans to keep it going with big performances at state.
“Here five years ago they were not stunting at all,” Schumacher said. “This is the most talented team we’ve had for sure with the most tumbling and most advanced stunts so far.”
Spirit squads from around the Cowboy State will invade the Casper Events Center on Friday, showcasing intricately choreographed routines that have been polished for months through blood, sweat and tears.
Cody will compete in the game day and stunt categories, each performance with its own style honed to perfection throughout the year.
Game day cheer features crowd engagement for the squads, appealing to the audience for support and enthusiasm. Stunt features the displays of tumbling and athleticism the sport has evolved into.
“It’s a lot more than just jumping around and being peppy,” senior Madeline Rhodes said. “You need to be a dedicated and hard-working athlete.”
The CHS team has not only had to face the daunting challenge of being judged on a pair of tough routines, but also had to overcome the hurdles of doing it in an ongoing pandemic and flu season that has tested just how much a young team can overcome.
One key member has been quarantining the week leading up to state. She won’t return until the day before the team leaves for Casper.
“We’ve been battling through all of that and staying positive,” Schumacher said. “In the cheer world if you are missing one girl you can’t do your routine as far as stunts, but they have stayed positive, battled and kept that drive.”
Those battles nearly got the best of Brengle, who missed out at a chance to try out for the All-State Cheer team due to illness.
This is the first year CHS has had girls make the All-State team
“You get nominated by the coach and you have to send in a video of stunts, jumps, a cheer and a dance,” Brengle said. “You send that to a committee and girls are chosen off of that to try out. I was really looking forward to it.”
With backgrounds ranging from gymnastics to rodeo to dance, this year’s team is expected to challenge for one of the top 3A spots.
“There is just something that clicked in this team,” junior captain Sam Struemke said. “We’ve always been like a family, but something this year is different. I think it happened gradually and then one day we were working and it was like, this is it. We found our team and that’s what is awesome about it.”
The past month has involved two practices a day, plus getting the crowd fired up during home basketball games.
And while the homecoming performance went well on the field, the team also got an early taste of what it’s like to perform on the spot in front of a crowd.
“This year we also performed the routine on stage in front of the homecoming assembly,” Brengle said. “Brittany kind of surprised us the day of the assembly. We were freaking out, but we did it perfectly. We did it better than we did at the football game.”
The reaction from their peers may have added a little more motivation and more importantly, confidence, as they fought through every obstacle tossed in their path this year.
“The other students don’t really get to see a lot of what we do,” Brengle said. “They were surprised at what the program has blossomed into in such a short time, and they were like, they can really do that cool stuff?”
They can, and they will, in one of the biggest venues in the state on Friday when they will go all out one last time.
“Everybody is ready and it’s always just super fun,” said Rhodes, who has plans to join the University of Mississippi cheer team next year. “Cheer is a workout, it’s a stress reliever, it’s home for a lot of girls. It’s whatever you want it to be.”
