In their second meeting this season, the Cody volleyball team lost to Lander 3-2. The Fillies lost the teams' first match earlier this season by the same score.
The match was close, with Lander winning a marathon first set 33-31 and taking the second 25-20.
Cody pulled out the third set 25-17 and pulled out a 28-26 win in the fourth set.
The Lady Tigers won the final set 15-7.
The Fillies take on Natrona and Rock Springs next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.