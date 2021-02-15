The Cody wrestling team ended the regular season with an exciting 41-40 victory over host Pinedale on Saturday.
It was the third win of the day for the Broncs after they defeated Mountain View 70-9 and Lyman 54-30.
Cody actually finished tied with the Wranglers, but won on dual tiebreaker criteria. The Broncs earned the win because they were the team with the most falls in the dual – six to Pinedale’s five.
“I think that we did great as a team against Pinedale,” Micah Grant said. “It was a little stressful at the end because it was tied and we had to wait for them to figure out who won based on criteria.”
In the dual, Taylor Baggs (106 pounds) pinned Ian Smith in 1:09.
Micah Grant (126) earned a win against No. 5 Ethan Kemp, pinning him in 1:59. Grant came out with an early takedown and then put his opponent in jeopardy with a cradle.
“I knew going into that match I would need to wrestle at my best to beat him,” Grant said. “I was pretty confident, though, because I had beaten the No. 3-ranked wrestler at 126. I think what helped me the most in that match was having matches earlier in the day to get me warmed up, and the past few weeks I have been working on standing up and moving on bottom.”
Coach Trev Wood said it was one of the best matches of the day for the Broncs.
“The coaching staff loves the aggressiveness of this young man,” he said. “Micah looked great all day. He stays in good position and attacks when the window is open.”
Brady Deming (152) pinned Zane McLane in 1:44.
“The Pinedale kid was probably my best match. I really stayed in good position the whole time,” Deming said. “But I felt good about all my matches, I think I did a good job controlling them.”
Keaton Stone (182) won by fall in 1:33 over Austin Green and Collin Linderman (195) won by 13-0 major decision over Ian Kanto.
The Wranglers were open at 220 and 285.
Cody started the day against Mountain View and had multiple pins.
“They have a young, fairly inexperienced team, so we were able to dominate most matches,” Wood said. “That’s the nice thing about our team. We are young as well, but we have experience which leads to some great years ahead.”
Grant (126), Trenton Hubbs, (132), Deming (152), Jackson Wood (160), Grayson Beaudrie (170), Lindeman (195), Jonas Mickelson (220) and Danny Becker (285) won by fall.
“One match that stood out was freshman Trenton Hubbs,” Wood said. “He just looked slick. He went out there, secured a takedown, stayed in great position and pinned his opponent for six points.”
Stone (182) won his match 12-4. The Buffaloes also were open at 106, 113 and 120.
In their second dual against Lyman, Ty Peterson (113), Grant (126), Deming (152), Wood (160) and Mickelson (220) won by fall. The Eagles were open at 170, 182, 195 and 285.
“Lyman has a few top contenders,” Wood said. “I came from the small town of Hulett, Wyoming, so I know how small town teams roll. They always produce some very fierce competitors, and when they get the right group of guys together, they can be hard to beat. We beat them 54-30, but they dominated us in some weights.”
The trip was a rare overnight stay for the Broncs.
“Overnight trips were missing this season, so to be able to as a team away from home was great,” Wood said. “This is where a lot of memories are made for the boys. Spending time with teammates, joking around, bonding. It’s what brings teams together.”
The Broncs compete in the 3A West Regional on Friday in Riverton.
“We need to just take it one match at a time and trust in our ability to complete,” Deming said.
