The No. 4 Meeteetse volleyball squad took its first loss of the season Saturday against Riverside after beating Dubois in straight sets.
The Lady ’Horns (5-1, 2-0 conference) made quick work of the Lady Rams (0-8, 0-2 conference) in a match Friday, winning 25-13, 25-16, 25-13. They put up their highest kill percentage of the season, converting spike after spike into points. Senior outside hitter Lexi Allen notched 11 kills against the Rams.
“She was rock solid,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “It didn’t matter where she was on the court. She was definitely the MVP of the weekend.”
Dubois has had its struggles so far this season, which allowed opportunities for Meeteetse to hone skills in match play.
“To keep up the motivation and intensity in game situations like that, we try our best to not play down to their level, even though that can be tough sometimes,” junior outside hitter Delanie Salzman said. “We also take advantage of games like that to work on new things such as quick sets or different rotations.”
The true test for the Lady ’Horns came in their interclass matchup against No. 3 2A Riverside (6-1, 2-0 conference) the following day. The Rebels took down Meeteetse in five sets, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13.
The Lady ’Horns were up and down, at times lacking the energy needed to put Basin away, Scolari said. Ultimately, it was serving, something Scolari said hasn’t been a problem all season, that was the difference.
“We played hard, but in the fifth set we missed too many serves,” senior setter Abigale May said. “I think if our passing was a bit better we would have not had to have gone into five sets. If we work hard to fix those two things, we should have no problem playing them in the upcoming games.”
Four of the last five serves in the final set either hit the net or went out-of-bounds. That sealed the match for the Rebels.
Though the loss stings, it does give the team a look at where they need to get better.
“It was good for us to get that eye-opener this early in the season,” Scolari said. “Getting beat up on helps us see our weaknesses and what we need to improve on.”
Matches against bigger schools help make up for a weaker conference, Scolari said. The other three teams in the 1A Northwest are a combined 2-19 entering Week 4 of the season.
The Lady ’Horns next match is Thursday in Cowley against #7 2A Rocky Mountain (4-1, 0-1 conference). First serve is at 6 p.m.
