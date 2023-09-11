The Cody High School golf teams found some individual-hardware this postseason during the Class 3A West Conference Championship Tournament in Green River on Thursday and Friday.
Adelie Hall, the Fillies’ lone senior, earned All-Conference honors for her team-high, third-place finish with a two-day total of 174 strokes (88 on day one and 86 on day two) at the Rolling Green Country Club. Adelie Hall claimed that title – on Green River’s Par-71 course – for the second time overall during her last Wyoming Conference Tournament of her high school career. The CHS girls squad finished second overall in the field of five teams with a two-round and consistent team-score of 548 (274 and 274).
“Adelie did a great job on Friday (round two) by calming her nerves and settling into her routines,” Cody Coach Jacob Kraft said,
Sophomore Eliana Hopkin barely missed the postseason achievement, but followed next on the team-scorecard with a 204 (100 and 104) for 14th place. Sophomore Jordan Shumard was also close with her gross of 205 (99 and 106) for 15th. Freshman Zandy Eckley rounded out the Fillies’ four-girl, and four-girl-only roster, with a 281 (142 and 239) for 22nd in the field of 23 golfers.
Logan Hall topped the Broncs’ outing, earning All-Conference with a 160-stroke (82 and 75) performance. The junior, who has earned top-conference-honors in each of his three years at CHS, finished in 10th place to lead the boys. Cody finished in 4th place amongst a field of eight. The Broncs carded a two-day total of 665 strokes (338 and 327).
“We moved up from fifth after the first day to edge Powell for fourth on the second day,” Kraft said. “We shot a season low as a team on Friday (327). (Assistant) Coach (Brandon) Williams and I were really pleased to see our boys score below the 330 mark, especially on a course (that) we had only seen once from the day before.”
Although Logan Hall was the only Bronc golfer to receive All-Conference-hardware, a lot more was achieved. Individual finishes may spell well for the squad at next week’s Class-3A State Tournament at the Green Hills Golf Course in Worland on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Kraft expressed enthusiasm for a pair of boys who finished just behind Logan Hall in CHS’ standing,
“Two other notable performances this weekend for our boys were from Myles Bailey (tie for 14th place at an overall of 168 – 87 and 81) and Talon Couture (12th place at an overall of 165 – 80 and 85),” he said. “Both had (personal records).”
Couture’s showing on day two carded his top overall finish. Bailey’s tear was quite a feat, according to his coach.
“Myles shot a final round 81 to shatter his previous best by four shots,” Kraft said. “Myles shot a 39 on the front to break 40 on a nine for the first time in his career.”
Overall, CHS’ boys varsity-quintuple may be making its mark at the right time. The future could also be bright as freshmen Grady Perry and Colby Crandall finished strong in 23d and 28th place, respectively, in the field of 49 athletes.
“All five of our boys contributed to our scoring this weekend which says something about the depth of this group,” Kraft said.
