By
JONNY
CLINTON
The Yellowstone Quake finished off their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-1 victory over visiting Great Falls at Riley Arena on Saturday night.
The Quake kicked off the final weekend with a 5-2 loss to the Americans on Friday night.
After falling down 1-0 early in the first period on Friday, Blake Mitchell got the Quake on the board midway through on assists from Brayson Bennett and Owen Schoonover to tie things up.
Bennett notched his 32nd assist of the year four minutes later as he combined with Owen Schoonover to find Branden Paine for his first goal of the season to put the Quake up 2-1.
Both teams battled through a scoreless second period before the Americans unloaded four consecutive goals in the third to earn the 5-2 win.
The Quake outshot the Americans 30-13 in the final period, but couldn’t get back in the scoring column.
Johns Hughes was in the net for Quake, stopping 32 of 37 shots.
On Saturday night, however, it was the Quake whose offense exploded in the third period.
Each team scored on a power play in the second period to enter the third tied at 1.
Wyatt O’Donoghue and Paine found Ryan Hiles late in the second period to answer an American’s score.
Early in the third it was O’Donoghue getting help from Derrand Wilcox and Joey Good for the go-ahead goal to make it 2-1 Quake.
Hiles and Zac Orwig combined to find Cole Whitman midway through the third for his first goal of the season to put the home team up 3-1.
Brayson Bennett added an insurance goal at the 16:42 mark on an assist from Teagan Scheurer.
The Quake outshot the Americans for the second night in a row, this time by a margin of 54-38, and 21-9 in the third.
Edvin Falkenstrom earned his sixth win of the year in the net, stopping 37 of 38 attempts.
The Quake ended the season 13-28-4-2 and seventh out of the eight teams in the Frontier Division.
Helena won the division, followed by Gillette, Sheridan and Butte who will head to the playoffs.
