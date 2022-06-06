If Wyoming had been looking for answers as to how to counter Nebraska’s two-game win-streak in the 6-Man All-Star Shootout football game, it didn’t have to look much further than Meeteetse.
The Longhorns sent four seniors, coach Zeb Hagen and an army of fans to Chadron on Friday night, and that combination was plenty enough for Wyoming to pull out a convincing 68-44 victory, and put the Cowboy State ahead 6-5 in the series.
Dace Bennett tossed three touchdown passes and ran for two more, Mickle Ogden put up 12 points on PATs alone, and Kalvin Erickson and Jonathan Blessing helped clear the way for a dominant Wyoming run game that the Nebraska All-Stars could not stop.
“It was actually our spread Meeteetse formations we were running the whole game,” Erickson said. “We have one of those plays running up the middle that if you aren’t used to seeing, it is hard to stop. We kept using it the whole game.”
The 68 points Wyoming put on the board tied for the most points by a team in the All-Star shootout.
Bennett orchestrated a scoring drive on the opening possession of the game at quarterback, and after Nebraska answered to tie things up at 8-8, the dynamic Longhorn shredded the Nebraska defense on a thrilling 41-yard touchdown run to put Wyoming up 16-8.
The Nebraska commentators said he looked like something out of the Barnum and Bailey Circus on the run, reversing his field twice and shedding tacklers on his way to the end zone.
“It shocked me when he stopped and then started running at me,” Erickson said. “I needed to find the next person to block all of a sudden. I have seen him do some amazing things before, but nothing like that.”
Bennett tossed a fourth and goal TD pass to Encampment’s Koye Gilbert with 12 seconds to go in the first half to put Wyoming up 22-16.
Gilbert followed that up with a pick-six moments later to put Wyoming up 30-16 heading into the break.
“One difference in the game was Jonathan Blessing and his snaps being so efficient at center. Nebraska had a lot of trouble with their snaps,” Hagen said. “And Kalvin blocked as well as I’ve ever seen him block. I was so proud of him because he is used to getting four or five grabs per game and a touchdown or two. He just didn’t get those opportunities, so he blocked extremely well.”
Nebraska put together a strong third quarter to trim the lead to 30-28, but Bennett responded with another TD run, and Ogden converted the PAT to put Wyoming up 38-28.
After Nebraska answered that score, Bennett tossed another touchdown pass with time winding down in the third and Wyoming rolled from there on to get the win.
“We probably had three good days of practice, but everyone caught on really fast,” Blessing said. “Everyone on the Wyoming team really knew their stuff and it made it really easy.”
Ogden had a chance to break the all-time scoring record for the All-Star shootout after the final Wyoming touchdown, but that two-point attempt fell short and Wyoming settled for tying the record at 68.
“I always blamed it on the holder, not the kicker,” Ogden laughed. “He kind of took the blame for that one, but I think it was a little bit on me too.”
It wasn’t until after the game he found out the kick would have broken the scoring record.
“My family got to go down and watch the game, and they were the ones that told me that would have been the record,” Ogden said. “If I had known that maybe I could have gotten it to go in.”
The All-Star players got to enjoy a little bit of bowling with the opposition prior to the game, and caught a screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” a couple of hours before kick-off.
But it didn’t appear the Meeteetse players and Wyoming team needed too much inspiration to get them flying high to get the win.
“We were all super excited,” Ogden said. “There is just something different about being from Wyoming. We were all family and had the same goal, came together and got it done. There were fans and parents there from Meeteetse, and even those who weren’t from Meeteetse knew who we were and where we were from. It was awesome.”
