By the time you are reading this, it will have been several weeks since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had announced its acceptance of petitions from Wyoming and Montana aimed at the delisting of the grizzly bear population in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. That includes Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex (one place on this Earth I still would love to spend a few weeks visiting), and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Still no news from USFWS to my knowledge, except that it denied a petition from Idaho requesting a delisting on all grizzlies in the lower 48.
As is to be expected, several activist organizations have filed petitions against the delisting on grounds ranging from insufficient information to a shortage of pollinating insects. Yep, they claim the bumble bees aren’t pollinating the huckleberries and that could cause casualties among the big bears. True story.
Regardless, this decision on the part of the service to delist Wyoming and Montana’s bears initiated a 12 month review of these requests. Optimistically speaking, it indicates some willingness on the part of D.C. officialdom to at least entertain some efforts at delisting the big shaggies.
All well and good and hopefully those politicals presently in office will understand that in many areas, including the ones listed, the great bears have more than fully recovered according to the numbers mandated by the ESA proponents. If the aforementioned delisting is accomplished, this lifting of the listing may enable the petitioning Western states to initiate a season for hunting the bears.
I will agree that some of these bears, the more aggressive ones, need to be hunted. Not by me, but by well-heeled trophy seekers who could afford to pay a steep tariff for a license. Money which could be used to help furnish a living for guides and outfitters and to further the protections of those inoffensive bears like the big sow up at the park who raised so many young bears to be respectable wilderness citizens. Not to mention the numbers of yearlings and cubs it would save from predation and cannibalization by the bigger grizzly boars.
However, never take that to infer that any of these bears will ever be docile enough to be in a petting zoo. That’s simply not in the big shaggies’ DNA. They are an aggressive animal by nature. It’s how they have survived for several eons and the only way they can project their presence into the future with any certainty of species survival.
And no, I’m not apologetic if their presence disrupts your plans for a family picnic or an elk hunt. Most true wilderness wanderers understand how to maintain cordial relations with the big boys.
I’m not a great bear lover, but will admit to being a bit peeved that Russia got to claim the big brown cave bears as their national symbol and we wound up with a stinking eagle, albeit Ben Franklin wanted our national symbol to be a wild turkey. Really?
A nation of featherheads? How demeaning, but politically speaking sometimes it seems very appropriate. Especially currently!
While we’re on the subject, it’s about time for these bad boys (the griz, not the politicians), to be leaving their dens and foraging for food after a long hungry winter. Remember Meinecke’s first commandment when encountering these big bully boys. That being, carry enough gun, preferably a rifle but handgun calibers beginning with 4, and be daggone sure you know how to use it with lethality under stress. As my stepfather used to preach to me, “Don’t start the fight, but be damn sure you are the one who finishes it!” Yep, he could be a bit stiff-necked.
Along those lines I finally read why so many Alaskan fishing guides recommend and seemingly prefer those shell shucking semi-automatic pistols in 10 mm over a heavy caliber revolver for bear protection when out and about on Alaska’s rivers and lakes.
Apparently they feel that having anywhere from 10 to 17 cartridges on tap beats out having only five or six in a revolver. Despite the hot loaded 10 mms being only slightly hotter than a .357 Magnum. No, not a .41 magnum, but a .357. Plus comparison scenarios demonstrate that, in a bear fight, the average number of shots is four. You want to bet your hide on a stinkin’ popgun. That’s your business I guess.
I’ve played with the big bears for over 50 years and played in their court, without a serious mauling or mishap. It was close sometimes, but no cigar as far as getting in serious trouble with one. Actually the serious bits go to the black bears and to momma moose.
Here’s my thought. Unless you’re good enough to bet your life on your knowledge and reflexes, not to mention your situational awareness in the wilderness, pick a partner you can depend on when you venture into bear country. Preferably a person you can outrun. No, not really, dumb humor aside, two or three bodies in your party add more to the staying alive and unhurt equation than roaming solo. Plus, if bad happens, when the dust settles maybe there will be someone around who can stop the bleeding and call the SAR folks for you!
Understand, though, if a griz charges you and you start shooting before it’s more than 15 yards away, as in like when it’s 80 or 90 yards away for example, the “powers that be” are going to view this action, however well-intentioned on your part, with some degree of official pessimism. Like the elk hunter over by Jackson who was carrying a backpack load of bloody meat out to his truck and a big griz took note and started following him. Y
ep, he shot the furry bugger and then was cited, convicted by a jury of townies from Jackson, fined by G&F and humiliated by the press. Heck, I’d have probably done the same, I’m betting the townies who convicted him in a jury trial have probably never felt threatened by a hungry griz with a curiosity about them, close quarters-wise. Or they were all wildlife photographers who inhabit the park on a regular basis!
Unless you are a real world beater in operating your popgun shell shucker, carry a powerful enough rifle or a short barreled shot gun stoked with hardened slugs, even in the summer.
These big suckers are unbelievably fast and you’re only going to get one or two aimed shots off before your whole world turns into an angry furry brown dose of pure hell. You can make book on that unless you’re the luckiest citizen in this world. In which case you should be buying lottery tickets, not playing Daniel Boone.
Even a 30-30 or a rifle of larger caliber hits way harder than some popgun you can carry on your hip. No contest!
A word of caution if prone to using one of those, all the rage semi-auto shell shuckers, for bear defense. At full contact, bear or bad guy, unless special modifications are made to most semi-automatic firearms, pushing the barrel into the bear’s face, belly or wherever, will push the firearm out of battery and it will be worthless. It won’t fire!
That doesn’t happen with a revolver and I’d rather bet my life on a heavy caliber, hard cast slug at 1,000 FPS or slightly more, preferably from a large caliber double action revolver, or, at a minimum, a well-tuned single action revolver than from a wimp loaded semi automatic of caliber whatever.
And yes, I’ve owned and used several of those big boys, both revolvers and shell shuckers, over the years. There were a few times I wished I’d had a rifle though.
Here’s another thought. Any bear, charging in reaction to being surprised, will come hard and fast from a short distance away. It may be serious or not. However, if it wants your elk’s gut pile, it will probably false charge and posture for a bit in an effort to intimidate you. Unfortunately, if it’s a predatory bear and considers you as prey, then you’ll probably never hear it coming and your choice of defensive firepower will be a moot point. Hopefully your sidekick will be well armed and can shoot well under stress.
And yes, you’re going to hear more of my opinions on these ursine critters simply because modern communications being what they are, there’s a lot of BS on the subject out there. While my experiences and knowledge are gained from personal research, they do not begin to encompass the whole of wildlife or bear behavior.
I’m a long way from being a bear behavior expert, but at least I’ve actually been there, eyeball to eyeball on occasion, and will try to honestly relate what all of that has taught me.
At least, that’s how I look at it. Yes, I could be wrong too. Just remember, bears aren’t your buddies, regardless of flavor. Too bad we don’t know what we don’t know, eh?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.