The Cody Legion B team went 2-2 during its recent state tournament as one of the youngest squads to attended.
At the 17U tournament, most of the Cody team was 15 or younger, including a 13-year-old.
“I think their overall performance was exactly what I had anticipated and what I knew they could live up to,” coach Nick Feeley said. “I think they performed very well. We competed to the best of our ability, and we ended up right where I think we should have placed.”
The Cubs finished the season 10-29 overall.
“They really grew from the beginning of the season to the end,” he said. “I think they walked out of this season as young adults compared to being boys on a baseball field. Overall it was a fun season. It was my first year coaching and I learned a lot. Now we can go and take all the learning moments and put them to work next year.”
Cody 10, Laramie 9
The Cubs opened the tournament with a close victory over the Rangers.
Trailing 9-5, heading into the final inning, Cody scored five runs to get the win and then held Laramie scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
“We had never played Laramie so we had the expectations,” he said. “We didn’t make it last year so we didn’t have anything to lose and I think they just took that mentality to heart and competed.”
In the seventh, Cody had singles from Kanin Phillips, Colby Crandall, Russell Underberg and Gaige Machen.
The Cubs other runs came in the third. Easton Hartley, Tommy Sitz, Keaton Fowler and Austin Maxfield had singles, and Phillips a double.
Laramie put up four in the first, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
At the plate, Phillips went 3-4 and Sitz 2-4.
Maxfield started the game, going 1 inning and giving up four runs on three hits. Machen earned the win, pitching 6 innings and allowed five runs on five hits.
Casper 17, Cody 10
The Cubs dropped their second game to the Wildcatters. Cody had faced the team earlier in the season and was 10-run ruled each time.
Casper led 8-0 after two, but Cody scored six in the third on singles by Machen and Tennessee Richardson, a double by Townsend Bailey and four walks.
They added a run in the fourth on a walk error and steal of home by Sitz, two in the fifth on an error and double by Richardson to tie the game at 9.
“We knew that was going to be a tougher game and yet we went down early and still came back and tied it up in the fifth inning,” Feeley said. “We played Cody baseball and just never gave up.”
Cody’s final run came in the seventh after singles by Machen and Sitz and a double by Bailey.
The Wildcatters continued to score also though, including five in the sixth as they pulled away.
At the plate Richardson went 2-3, and Machen and Bailey 2-4.
Five pitchers took the mound, with Richardson taking the loss. In 3 2/3 innings he gave up six runs on four hits. Jayvin McAlmond gave up two runs on two hits through 2/3 of an inning, Bailey went 1 inning and allowed six runs on two hits, Eli Woodring gave up two runs on no hits and Underberg went 2/3 of an inning and allowed one run on two hits.
Cody 11, Powell 10
The Cubs gutted out a close win against Powell to stay alive in the tournament, winning in the bottom of the seventh.
“They knew they could beat them,” Feeley said. “We were hitting them very well and they never lost confidence. We just wanted to send them home and fortunately we did.”
Trailing 10-8 entering the seventh inning, Richardson and Bailey hit singles, and Underberg walked to load the bases with one out. A single by Sitz tied the game and two more walks brought in the winning run.
At one point the Pioneers led 8-2, with Cody scoring one run in the first and third inning, but then the Cubs put up six in the sixth inning to tie it.
Richardson, Machen, Underberg and Sitz had singles. There also were two walks and an error.
Powell added two runs in the seventh.
Richardson went 2-2, and Fowler, Bailey and Sitz 2-3.
Crandall earned the win, going seven innings and giving up 10 runs on nine hits.
Laramie 12, Cody 1
The Cubs were eliminated from the tournament by Laramie.
Cody scored one in the first on singles by Fowler, McAlmond and Phillips, but then the Cubs couldn’t get out of the bottom of the inning, giving up 12 run to the Rangers, who had seven hits and a couple of walks.
“We were tired,” Feeley said. “We had some injuries pile up and number one and number two pitchers couldn’t pitch because they were injured. So we didn’t have either of those guys and we just ran out of gas.”
At the plate, Phillips went 2-3.
Phillips took the loss, giving up nine runs on three hits through 2/3 of an inning. Bailey went 1/3 of an inning and allowed three runs on four hits. Underberg pitched 3 innings and gave up four hits.
