By
JONNY
CLINTON
A three-game home stand for the Yellowstone Quake yielded a win and two losses as Badlands invaded Cody for a three-game tilt.
On Thursday night the Sabres got by the Quake 4-3.
Friday night saw the Quake escape Riley Arena with a 5-4 overtime win.
On Saturday night the Sabres got the best of the Quake 3-1.
Jack Harris scored a pair of goals and Gustav Ostman added one as the Quake took a 3-1 lead into the third period on Thursday night.
Badlands, however, put in three goals in the final 9 minutes and 30 seconds, the third with just 16 seconds remaining to get away with the win.
Yellowstone was 2-for-3 on power plays and held Badlands to 0-for-3.
Edvin Falkenstrom was in the net for the Quake and stopped 38-of-42 shots.
Isiah Burchett slapped in his first shot in a Quake uniform on Friday night to get the Quake a 1-0 lead early in the first period.
Jack Harris added a short handed goal for the Quake, but each goal was answered by the Sabres and the second period started 2-2.
Brandon Kididis punched one in for the Quake in the second, but again the Sabres answered to tie things up at 3-3 entering the third.
Harris scored on an assist from Ostman with less than three minutes to go in the third, and Kididis scored on a power play 1:30 into the overtime for the 4-3 win.
He was assisted by Gabe Coppo and Ostman.
Cole Eastman was in the net for Yellowstone and stopped 36-of-40 shots.
The long weekend ended with the Quake down falling down 3-0 to the Sabres on Saturday and ended the night 1-for-7 on power play opportunities.
Gabe Coppo scored the lone Quake goal on a power play with time winding down in the third period in the 3-1 loss.
Falkenstrom was busy in the net stopping 48-of-51 shots for the Quake.
The Quake will host the Great Falls Americans for a two game home stand this weekend.
The puck is set to drop at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday night.
