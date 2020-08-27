There are many signs that cross country is different this year, from checking athletes’ temperatures before practice to competing in drastically smaller meets.
Even with the changes, for the Cody girls the goal is the same.
“I think our girls are good enough to win state again,” senior Riley Smith said.
She finished second overall last year in leading the Fillies to a state title. Most of those girls return for another shot.
It’s got coach Maggie Kirkham confident about the team as well, although she said it’s hard to predict until they see the top contenders, such as Buffalo.
What she does know is her girls are ready.
“I know our girls have done a good job this summer,” Kirkham said.
She also sees strong signs from the boys, led by sophomore David Juergens and senior Wyatt Becker, who finished 30th and 33rd, respectively, at state.
The Broncs and Fillies open the season 10 a.m. Saturday in Powell for the Powell Invite at Homesteader Park.
Fillies
Of the seven Fillies who ran at the state tournament, four are back. After Smith, they include Ava Stafford, Ashton Powell and Nicole Wagler.
Baylee Stafford, who finished third at state, graduated and Emmy Bower, Cody’s third top-10 runner, is not running this year.
The returning Fillies still form a talented core and are expected to be bolstered by newcomers, including freshman Keira Jackson, whose sister Kya graduated in the spring after being one of Cody’s top-seven runners.
Ellie Osborne looks to be a major runner, and Kirkham said junior Sierra Vogt, who transferred from Minnesota along with sophomore brother Noah Vogt, could also make an impact.
Powell is also hoping to make a bigger impact after struggling with injuries her sophomore season.
“Last year was a little rough, I had to deal with injuries and I didn’t train as hard,” she said. “But I’m excited for this year. We’ve got a good bunch of girls, all of us have been training all summer, so it should be a good season.”
Smith not only wants to lead a repeat, she is also looking to break 18 minutes. While she said some of the changes imposed by COVID-19 have made things more difficult, that counts for everyone.
“I’m ready to race,” she said. “I’m feeling good about it.”
Kirkham is likewise feeling good about the Fillies and it’s not just because of the top-end talent.
“You have to work together to beat the opponent,” she said. “The girls are pretty good about that.”
Broncs
The Broncs are also ready to get going this season and Kirkham is ready to see them, having missed out on coaching distance runners in track last spring.
“Some of the boys haven’t run since eighth grade,” she said.
Because of those unknowns she said the Broncs order isn’t as established as the girls, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“As the order changes it keeps everybody on their toes,” she said.
Plenty of boys are in the mix for the top spots, starting with Juergens and Becker.
After that Kirkham said Riley Nielson, Kyle Graham, Hayden Campbell, Ian Graham, Vogt and Nordic skier Marshall Brookins look to be key contributors, along with freshman Charlie Hulbert.
Becker said he’s ready to tackle the unique situation this year, and may even benefit from the social distancing on the bus that could give athletes more seating space – although they will have to wear masks on the trips.
He said the biggest change might be the much smaller nature of the meets, a switch made to prevent too many runners from gathering.
“You’ll have less competition, mostly running against the same few teams,” he said. “Other than that it’ll be pretty normal.”
Kirkham said this year one thing matters most.
“We need to do whatever it is to keep our season,” she said.
